Google I/O 2023: When and where to watch, how to watch

The Google I/O 2023 event is right around the corner as we have a couple of hours left, and the expectations are very high, considering the leaks. Google is expected to reveal some new devices, including the Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, and the Pixel 7a, on top of its AI updates.

Fans are waiting eagerly to hear what Google CEO Sundar Pichai will say. Below you will find all the information you need on how to watch Google I/O 2023 and what to expect from the event!

When is Google I/O 2023?

On May 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. New York time, Google CEO Sundar Pichai will deliver the keynote address for Google I/O 2023. This year, the event will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, in front of a small live crowd.

If you are living in a different timezone, check out some of the other starting times in different parts of the world:

Los Angeles: 10:00 a.m.

Mexico City: 11:00 a.m.

London: 6:00 p.m.

Madrid: 7:00 p.m.

New Delhi: 10:30 p.m.

Tokyo: 2:00 a.m. (May 11)

Sydney: 3:00 a.m. (May 11)

Where to watch Google I/O 2023?

The Google I/O 2023 keynote event will be streamed live on the official website and also on Google's YouTube channel. You can track the event from both platforms live, but if you don't have time, you could always watch it later as it will be recorded. Once the event wraps up, you will find its record on Google's YouTube channel.

If you are living in a part of the world that doesn't have access to YouTube, you could use the help of VPNs. Currently, NordVPN offers a 63% discount, $88.83 for an annual membership, and extra three months! You also choose to go with other popular VPN services, like ExpressVPN and Surfshark. All of these suggestions will help you watch Google I/O 2023 from anywhere in the world.

PaLM 2

CNBC reporters recently had their hands on internal documents suggesting that Google will unveil its new LLM, PaLM 2, at the I/O 2023 keynote event.

"PaLM 2 includes more than 100 languages and has been operating under the internal codename "Unified Language Model." It's also performed a broad range of coding and math tests as well as creative writing tests and analysis," says the report.

We don't have any details about PaLM 2 except the information given above, but Google will enlighten all of us at the event.

Other AI updates

One of the main demands on Google is the announcement of more Bard capabilities. The internal documents show that the company will add better "generative experiences," as Bard will be used for coding, math, and "logic. Additionally, it will have extensions for the Korean and Japanese languages. Currently, the chatbot is only available in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Google is getting set to release new AI features for Slides and Meet and update and improve PaLM and Bard. CNBC was shown one of the pictures with a "Slides sidebar with a chat box that allowed a user to enter text with the option to "make" an image based on the words."

Google will probably announce a couple more AI updates, as currently, artificial intelligence is what everyone is talking about. The godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton, recently quit his job at Google to freely discuss the dangers of AI after a new competition between Google and Microsoft started in the field. Google's upcoming AI moves are still unpredictable, but the company might have more weapons in its arsenal.

Android 14

At Google I/O, we're sure to learn more about Android 14, which includes some improvements for tablets, foldables, and phones with bigger screens, which might be shown live on the Pixel Fold. The Android 14 beta is already available, while Google released the initial release of the operating system just last month.

You can experience the latest Android updates and developments on Samsung smartphones, tablets, and other devices, as the South Korean tech giant offers some of the best technology in the industry alongside other big companies like Google.

Pixel Fold

Google confirmed Pixel Fold with a teaser a couple of days ago. The company even made a store page for the upcoming smartphone that you can sign up to be updated about devices, news, tips, and offers from the Google Store, including the new Pixel Fold. Users should be informed that there is currently no waiting list and that the sign-up form on the page is only for receiving general Google Store information, not information specific to the Pixel Fold device.

The pictures leakers provided in April indicated a gadget comparable to the Pixel Fold. Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising if the technical specs and price information turned out to be accurate.

Leaks said that the phone's outside display measures 5.8", has a 120 Hz OLED screen, and has a Full HD+ resolution of 2092 x 1080 pixels with a pixel density of 408. When enlarged, the inner display, which is visible, has a 7.6" display. It also sports a 120 Hz OLED display with a PPI of 380 and a resolution of 2208 x 1840 pixels. The Google Tensor G2 microprocessor and Titan M2 co-processor at the heart of the Pixel Fold provide power. 12 GB of LPDDR5 memory is included.

According to another leak, the Google Pixel Fold smartphone might be released as soon as June 2023. CNBC reports that the starting price of Google's Pixel Fold gadget would exceed $1700. To persuade users to purchase the gadget, incentives could be launched during the launch.

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Tablet was supposed to be revealed at the I/O 2023 keynote event, but Amazon Japan accidentally leaked all the details about it in a listing. The listing was taken down immediately after noticing, but the internet shows no mercy.

The Pixel Tablet's internal parts will be the Tensor G2 SoC and Titan M2 co-processor. There will be 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM inside, as well as 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage choices. The tablet's Wi-Fi will support 22 MIMO. In terms of connection, cellular connectivity was not included in the description. Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and UWB will also be supported. Additionally, it has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 connection and a powerful 27Wh battery.

Google's next gadget won't feature a superior camera like Xiaomi's most recent smartphone, the 13 Ultra, just as many tablets do. Identical 8MP front- and back-facing cameras with an f/2.0 aperture, an 84-degree field of vision, and a 1/4-inch sensor with 1.12 m pixels make up the Pixel Tablet's camera system.

The price of the Google Pixel Tablet will be 79,800 Japanese Yen, or around $590. At the I/O event, the information will be made public.

Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a is by far the wort-kept secret of 2023. Almost all of the details about the phone had been leaked before Google gave a sneak peek at it. We knew many details even before Google announced it was working on the device.

The 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED screen on the Google Pixel 7a will feature a refresh rate of 90Hz. Tensor G2 processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 128GB storage option will power it. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro also employ the Tensor G2 chipset.

The Pixel 7a's back camera will include a 12MP ultra-wide camera and 64MP with OIS. It will have a 10.8MP selfie camera on the front. A 4,400mAh battery is anticipated, which the manufacturer claims would last up to 72 hours. In addition to the 20W wired charging function, the upcoming smartphone will allow wireless charging. The Google Pixel 7a will, by default, run Android 13.

One of the leaks revealed the Pixel 7a's design, which resembles Google's announcement identically. Pixel 7a is anticipated to be available in various colors, including coral, cotton, arctic blue, and charcoal. There will be four distinct color options for the smartphone.

The French retailer Fnac has disclosed the pricing for Europe. Although the listed smartphone price is €509, Fnac gives pre-order customers a €99 bonus. Additionally, you will receive a set of Pixel Buds A-Series headphones if you pre-order it.

