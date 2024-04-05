Google considers charging you extra for AI-powered Google Search features

A report by the Financial Times (via Neowin) suggests that Google is considering charging search users for use of AI-powered search features.

ADVERTISEMENT

The push towards an AI powered future has reached search engines. Microsoft and Google, arguably the two companies that own the world's largest search engines, have both added AI functionality to their search engines.

Microsoft has taken the lead, as several AI search features are already integrated into Bing, Microsoft's search engine. Google rolled out several experiments and options for users to use.

Now, it appears that Google is considering changing the very fundamentals of its search offering. Up until now, users of Google search paid with their data when they use the search engine. The core experience is financed by advertisement, which Google pushed more and more into its search engine.

While Google won't touch free search, it is considering charging users for access to certain search features. Some AI-powered search features are in testing already, courtesy of Google Search Labs.

The feature, which is limited to certain regions at the time, allows users to enable add-ons for search. Common examples include getting code tips, summaries, or additional information while browsing webpages.

According to the Financial Time's report, Google considers adding search-related AI features to "its premium subscription services".

In other words: Google Search remains free for users. Those who do not need AI-powered features can continue to use it without paying Google a subscription fee. They continue to pay with their data.

Those who want access to AI-powered search features would need to pay Google a subscription fee to do so. In addition, they would still pay with their data, as advertisement continues to be shown to them.

Google Search shift

The introduction of a paid add-on for Google Search marks a fundamental shift. Google never charged for Search, its core business. Google Search & other contributed more than 50% to Google's earnings in 2023 and the preceding years.

In the last quarter, Google Search & other brought in $48 billion of Google's total revenue of $86 billion. To put this into perspective, YouTube, second in revenue, contributed $9 billion in that quarter. Google Search is Google's main revenue driver.

The change would not impact search revenue, but it could propel it to new heights.

Why Google is considering charging for AI-powered Search features

The Financial Times report suggests that the main reason is computing costs. AI computations are expensive; they consume more resources and Google is looking into options to reduce costs or increase revenue.

Since the cost of AI computations won't go down anytime soon, Google considers charging for access to AI in search to counter increased operating costs.

Closing Words

Google has yet to decide whether to go forward with the plans or abandon them. It is unclear how Google would charge customers. It recently introduced a new tier to Google One, which gives customers access to its Gemini AI. Gemini is also available in the core Google products Gmail and Docs.

It would be a natural extension to link AI-powered search features to the very same subscription. Existing users would gain access to it automatically, and new users could subscribe to unlock these and other AI-powered tools.

The AI Premium plan is available for €21.99 per month currently. It includes access to Gemini Advanced, Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and other products, 2 TB of storage, and access to other Google One benefits.

Is AI going to improve search? Would you pay for AI tools, and if you would, which tools would you like to have access to?

Summary Article Name Google considers charging you extra for AI-powered Google Search features Description A report suggests that Google could charge users for access to AI-powered features in Google Search. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement