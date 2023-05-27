Adding music to your Google Slides presentation can make it more engaging and memorable for your audience. Music can also help you set the mood, emphasize a point, or create a transition.

In this blog post, we will show you how to add music to Google Slides in a few simple steps.

How to add music to Google Slides

Adding music to your Google Slides presentation can help to set the mood and make your presentation more engaging. There are a few different ways to add music to Google Slides, and the best method for you will depend on your specific needs.

Method 1: Upload an audio file

The first method is to upload an audio file to your Google Drive. Once the file is uploaded, you can add it to your presentation by following these steps:

Open your Google Slides presentation. Click on the Insert menu. Select Audio. In the Insert Audio dialog box, select My Drive. Find the audio file you want to add and click on the Select button.

The audio file will be added to your presentation. You can move it around and resize it by dragging it with your mouse.

Method 2: Insert a YouTube video with music

Another way to add music to your Google Slides presentation is to insert a YouTube video with music. To do this, follow these steps:

Open your Google Slides presentation. Click on the Insert menu. Select Video. In the Insert Video dialog box, enter the URL of the YouTube video you want to add. Click on the Insert button.

The YouTube video will be added to your presentation. You can move it around and resize it by dragging it with your mouse.

Method 3: Use an add-on

There are also a number of add-ons that you can use to add music to your Google Slides presentation. One popular add-on is called Audio Player. To use Audio Player, follow these steps:

Go to the Google Slides add-ons store. Search for Audio Player. Click on the Install button.

Once Audio Player is installed, you can add it to your presentation by following these steps:

Open your Google Slides presentation. Click on the Add-ons menu. Select Audio Player. In the Audio Player dialog box, select the audio file you want to add. Click on the Play button.

The audio file will be added to your presentation and will start playing.

That's it! You have successfully added music to your Google Slides presentation.

No matter which method you choose, adding music to your Google Slides presentation can help to make your presentation more engaging and memorable.

Tips for adding music to Google Slides

Here are a few tips for adding music to Google Slides:

Choose the right music for your presentation. The music you choose should set the mood and tone of your presentation.

Adjust the volume of the music. Make sure the music is not too loud or too quiet.

Control when the music plays. You can choose to have the music play automatically when the presentation starts, or you can have it play on click.

Use a variety of music. If you're giving a long presentation, you can use a variety of music to keep your audience engaged.

With a little planning, you can add music to your Google Slides presentation to make it more engaging and memorable.

