Canalys: every PC sold will be an AI PC by 2030
Will every PC sold in 2030 be an AI PC? Analysts at Canalys predict that every PC sold by 2030 will have on-device AI capabilities.
Microsoft, PC manufacturers, and chip manufacturers have high hopes for AI PCs. This new type of PC requires a neural processing unit (NPU) to process AI tasks on the device. On Windows, they also require a Copilot key on the keyboard.
A core focus of the next version of Windows 11 is AI and AI PCs. Microsoft will lift the curtain next month during its Build developer conference. The final version of Windows 11 version 24H2 is expected in September or October 2024.
AI Explorer is one tool that will be introduced in the next version of Windows 11. Reports suggest that it is going to be an omnipresent AI that is recording a user's activity on the PC. The user may then interact with the AI in natural language to retrieve files or information.
While that sounds useful, it could also become a privacy nightmare, depending on how it is implemented.
All PCs sold in 2030 will be AI PCs
Tech market analyst Canalys predicts that AI PCs will take over the entire PC market in the coming six years. What this means is that PCs without on-board AI capabilities will no longer be sold by 2030.
Here is the adoption timeline as predicted by analysts at Canalys:
- 2024 -- 19% of all PCs come with on-device AI capabilities.
- 2025 -- AI PCs will be mainstream. They reach 37%.
- 2027 -- 60% of all PCs sold come with on-device AI capabilities.
- 2030 -- 100% of PCs sold will have NPUs or some other form of AI chip.
While that may look like a risky projection at first, it is not on closer inspection. As Martin Geuß over at Dr. Windows points out, chip manufacturers are already integrating NPUs on their chips. While that is reserved to brand new top-of-the-line chips like the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite currently, capabilities will be integrated into medium-priced and low-priced processors eventually.
Clearly, these won't have the same processing power as high-end processors, which may limit them. However, NPUs will become the norm in the coming years.
Closing Words
Whether AI PCs will be the next big thing remains to be seen. AI is trending right now and companies like Microsoft are integrating AI capabilities into their operating systems at a record pace.
Once the initial goldrush settles, it will be interesting to see how useful the features are for day-to-day activities of users.
Microsoft plans to showcase the future of AI in Windows next month.
Are you looking forward to the integration of AI into your devices and systems? Feel free to leave a comment down below.
Comments
If AI becomes mandatory, I will either install polished version Windows 10/11 with AI blocked on a new computer or just buy a Linux box. Unless by some miracle Copilot becomes user-friendly and private, it will never be on my PC.
I like my ol’ pooter just the way it is…nice + quiet.
Don’t want ‘any’ intellectual-property-thieves in my machine.
It’s like a sort of terrible nightmare by MS. Really. Thanks @Martin for the article! :]
So eveyone will need two PCs, one connected to the internet to download stuff and your personal one.
Yeah sure an AI PC with a Microsoft account and an active Win13 sub.
Maybe Win11 will be polished and acceptable by then?
At present AI is without question over-hyped. In any case, I’m not an early adopter. I prefer to wait until something becomes truly useful, and then immerse myself in it to learn it quickly. So I’ll simply disable/block it whenever I can for now (as I did when Softonic annoying decided to use it on gHacks by creating a series of obviously fake authors to write awful articles/ads), keep an open mind, and wait and see what happens. 1930 is a fairly long time from now by tech standards, so at that point AI may well be hard to live without. I sort of hope it doesn’t, but maybe I lack imagination.
To answer this “Are you looking forward to the integration of AI into your devices and systems?”
About as much as having Orwell being proved right…or a zombie apocalypse…or the oceans boiling. Oh, wait, we already have at least one of these.
Orwell had many uncanny predictions, especially when considering the current state of surveillence for “our protection and safety” however, I am really starting to pay closer attention to Huxley.
Remember to pick a “team” and get your daily dose of Soma… er, Social Media.
Personal Critical Thinking is completely optional, the oligarchs have determined AI bots will do of the hard thinking for us.
There are more people interested to sell that crap than people interested to buy it.
Briefly, am I correct in assuming that https://chipp.in/ is the new “ghacks” domain so to speak Martin? That would be good news indeed!
As regards the article, this whole AI thing is getting out of hand. It’s brand new technology I know, but to what degree has it been thoroughly assessed? As you wrote in your article on the chipp.in site AI is perfectly capable of exploiting security vulnerabilities by writing the appropriate code for those exploits. So having a ready-made AI key available on the machine, the question is could that be activated to execute vulnerabilities without user intervention? It doesn’t bear thinking about.
Although I live in a country (the Netherlands) which requires its citizens to interact with government sites using a proprietary OS, I think I would defintely switch to a Linux distro if it means relinquishing control over my privacy. I’d even be prepared to take the matter to the European Court of Justice if need be.
https://chipp.in/ –
Could be, probably is. Clean layout, interesting; however, no comments. I’ve found over the years, since 2005 is that possible?, that the comments most often made the story; the synergistic effect of everyone sharing his/her ideas and information made for the last, as far as I know, tech site online w/ a dedicated, interactive community. Several sites do have comment sections, but they aren’t nearly as “alive.”
Canalys also said blockchain-based assets such as NFTs will play a key role in reshaping the future of consumer devices and that smart speakers were going to revolutionise smart assistant-compatible devices in the home.
Right now, I am not buying into AI as the next big thing. It may be the next big hyped thing but so far I think its a work in progress that may or may not be all that it claims to be. I certainly won’t buy a new AI enabled PC just for that.
I do not want or need AI in any way shap or form. AI on any computer is a bot net. If it is not able to be 100% disabled it will just be a big security issue, were all your personal information is harvested.