How long does it take to crack a password in 2024?
Password cracking tools improve all the time. With AI entering the game, the time to brute force passwords has been reduced significantly already and continues to be reduced.
Password guidelines and rules have not changed all that much for users in the past ten or so years, however. Pick unique and strong, which means long and complex, passwords, and you are good to go.
While rules are relatively simple, especially when used in combination with a password manager, many Internet and computer users still do not follow them. They use passwords repeatedly or pick weak passwords that allow threat actors to crack them in a matter of seconds.
Brute force and dictionaries: two common attacks against passwords. Dictionary attacks use lists of passwords, often those found in leaks, as it is fast method to crack a percentage of passwords quickly. Brute forcing refers to trying any combination of a character set, say all numbers, upper- and lower-case letters on a password.
Password cracking chart 2024
Researchers at Hive Systems have updated the organization's password cracking chart to reflect advancements in computing power and security.
It shows how long a system with twelve RTX 4090 graphics cards would need to crack a password. It reveals the information for the cases "numbers only", lowercase letters, upper and lowercase letters, "numbers, upper and lowercase letters, and "numbers, upper and lowercase letters, symbols".
An 8 character password consisting only of numbers is cracked by the setup in 37 seconds. Change that to lowercase letters, and the time increases to 22 hours. With everything included, it is taking the machine 7 years in worst case to crack the password.
To find out how secure, or insecure, a password is, count its characters. Once you have the character count, check its line. Now analyze the composition of the character. Does it have only numbers or lowercase letters? Or a combination? Check the column and read the value. This is the time it would take Hive System's machine to crack the password.
Note: more powerful setups reduce the time it takes to brute force passwords significantly. Even if the time looks fine on this chart, it may not be fine if more powerful machines target the password.
Password recommendations 2024
- Always include numbers, upper and lowercase letters, and symbols, provided that the app or service supports this.
- Pick 16 or more characters, again provided that the service or apps support the number.
- Always use unique passwords.
Since it is impossible for most users to remember lots of unique 16 character passwords, it is recommended to use a password manager. You could give Bitwarden a try, it is open source and there is a free version available. The pro version has extra features and costs only $10 per year.
Improve security further
Certain attacks may reveal passwords without need to brute force or crack them. This is the case for phishing, which attempts to lure users on fake sites or get them to use fake apps to steal their credentials.
Two-factor authentication adds a second authentication step. While it sounds complicated on paper, it is not really.
What you need is an authenticator app and a few minutes to set up the security feature for important accounts. When you sign in next time, you still provide username and password in the first step, and then a code generated by the app in the second step.
If a threat actor steals the username and passwords, either through brute force attacks or other means, access is still prevented thanks to the second layer of security.
What about you? Do you use a password manager and two-factor authentication? How fast would your passwords be cracked?
Comments
Never had issues storing passwords in notepads (both digital and physical).
I do not understand why someone people like to get caught up in the rat race, whether it’s security, or operating systems, or the latest digital or real life trend. Is your life so empty that you can spare the capacity to constantly think about this stuff?
To the “password manager” crowd: why do you use one? Were you specifically hacked/breached because you used lazy passwords? Did somebody stumble upon your list of website passwords which was stored in plain text, and you vowed “never again”? I bet for most of you, the answer is “no”. The next question is: Does using one make you feel better, superior perhaps to the normal folk? (If not consciously, maybe subconsciously…)
Maybe I am crazy, but I will use something until either:
1) I don’t want to use it any more for some reason
2) It’s unable to do the job it’s supposed to
If something works and hasn’t been severely obseleted by a direct upgrade, I’ll just use it, for years, for a decade+ in some cases.
Part of having a stable system definitely requires mental stability from the end user…
Not here to diss, just want to hear genuine thoughts.
I’m a long time fan and admirer of KeePass, a local password manager. I don’t trust anything in the “cloud” to store my passwords. Some people complain that KeePass has a clunky old interface, but I think that’s an advantage. No colorful flashy meretricious childish gingerbread to distract from the serious purpose. Gets the job done, and done well.
As to length of passwords, it’s easy to come up with words that are both lengthy and memorable. One technique if you are typing it yourself is to use a name or phrase that has lots of letters to begin with, such as San Francisco Wharf, then mix up the capital letters a bit and toss in some numbers and punctuation, to create saN!20franciSco^59whaRf. Or use KeePass to generate one for you, lengthy and random.
I’d also add in a suggestion not to fall for the dumb “Challenge Questions” like “What’s your favorite color”, which can be guessed pretty fast (red, yellow, blue?). The correct answer to “What’s your favorite color” is M74rsp!qd. Or FrankliN#63#roosevelT.
Now watch somebody crack that in 10 seconds!