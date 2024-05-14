Microsoft releases the May 2024 Security Updates for Windows

Microsoft has released security updates for all supported versions of its Microsoft Windows operating system and other company products.

This security updates overview provides system administrators and home users with information on the released patches and changes. It highlights information about each of the supported Windows versions, lists known issues, and offers guidance on downloading and installing the updates.

You can check out the April 2024 update overview here, in case you missed it or want to go back to it.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: May 2024

You may download the following Excel spreadsheet to get a list of released updates. Click on the following link to download the archive to the local device: Microsoft Windows security updates May 2024

Executive Summary

Microsoft released security patches for 60 unique vulnerabilities.

No critically rated security issues.

Windows clients with issues are: Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2.

Windows Server clients with issues: Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2022

Product overview

Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.

Windows 10 version 22H2: 42 vulnerabilities, 0 critical, 41 important, and 1 moderate

42 vulnerabilities, 0 critical, 41 important, and 1 moderate Windows 11 version 22H2 : 40 vulnerabilities, 0 critical, 39 important, and 1 moderate

: 40 vulnerabilities, 0 critical, 39 important, and 1 moderate Windows 11 version 23H2: 40 vulnerabilities, 0 critical, 39 important, and 1 moderate

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 22 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 21important, and 1 moderate

22 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 21important, and 1 moderate Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only) : vulnerabilities: critical and important unknown

: vulnerabilities: critical and important Win dows Server 2016 : 29 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 28 important, and 1 moderate

: 29 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 28 important, and 1 moderate Windows Server 2019 : 44 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 43 important, and 1 moderate

: 44 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 43 important, and 1 moderate Windows Server 2022: 45 vulnerabilities: 0 critical, 44 important, and 1 moderate

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5037768

Updates and improvements:

Adds Microsoft account related notifications in Settings > Home.

Improves the reliability and quality of widgets on the lock screen.

Improves the reliability of Windows Search.

Update size is reduced by about 20% thanks to new technique.

Fixes an issue that could affect Virtual Secure Mode (VSM) scenarios.

Fixed an issue that might affect domain controllers.

Fixed a stability issue that affected some wireless earbuds.

Security updates.

Plus all changes of the April 24 Preview update.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Support Page: KB5037771

Updates and improvements:

Added application promotions to the Recommended section of the start menu.

Fixes a slow file transfer issue affecting Server Message Block (SMB) clients.

Improves quality of the widgets icon on the taskbar.

Improves reliability of widgets on the lock screen.

Fixes an issue that could affect Virtual Secure Mode (VSM) scenarios.

Fixed an issue that might affect domain controllers.

Security updates.

Plus all changes of the April 2024 Preview update.

Windows Security updates

2024-05 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5037788)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5037782)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2 and Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5037768)

2024-05 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5037770)

Server

2024-05 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5037800)

2024-05 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5037836)

2024-05 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5037780)

2024-05 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5037803)

2024-05 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5037778)

2024-05 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5037823)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5037763)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5037765)

2024-05 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5037848)

Non-Security updates

2024-05 Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2, Windows 10 Version 21H2, Windows 10 Version 21H1, and Windows 10 Version 20H2 (KB5001716)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5037587)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5037591)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5037592)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5037926)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5037929)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5037930)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5037931)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5037932)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5037933)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5037934)

2024-05 Dynamic Update for Microsoft server operating system for x64-based Systems (KB5037958)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 23H2 for x64 (KB5038075)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5038282)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5038283)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5038284)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5038285)

2024-05 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5038286)

2024-05 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5037916)

2024-05 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5037917)

2024-05 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5037922)

2024-05 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5037923)

2024-05 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5037924)

2024-05 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5037925)

2024-05 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5038288)

2024-05 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 (KB5038289)

2024-05 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5038290)

2024-05 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 3.5 SP1, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5038291)

Known Issues

Windows 10 version 22H2

Description: After installation of the update, users may be unable to change their account profile picture.

Workaround: none available at the time.

Description: Devices that use Microsoft Connected Cache (MCC) may download updates or apps from the public Internet instead, if they use DHCP Option 235 and have a recent update installed.

Workaround: Configure Microsoft Connected Cache endpoint in DOCacheHost policy as indicated in Cache hostname. Additionally, DOCacheHostSourcehas to be set to 1or removed as indicated in Cache hostname source. By default, the DOCacheHost and DOCacheHostSource policies have no value.

(OLD) Description: Desktop icons may be moved around unexpectedly between monitors when using Copilot on more than one monitor. Users may also experience "other alignment issues" according to Microsoft.

Workaround: none. Microsoft may disable Copilot on multimonitor devices.

(OLD) Description: Copilot in Windows is not supported if the taskbar is located vertically on the right or left side of the screen.

Workaround: align the taskbar horizontally, either at the top or bottom of the screen.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Description: After installation of the update, users may be unable to change their account profile picture.

Workaround: none available at the time.

Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the May 2024 security updates

Most non-managed Windows devices receive security updates automatically. Administrators may speed up the installation in the following way:

Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed. Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 version 22H2

KB5037768 -- 2024-5 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 11 version 22H2

KB5037771 -- 2024-5 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 23H2

KB5037771 -- 2024-5 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2

Additional resources

