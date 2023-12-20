HP raising Instant Ink subscription pricing significantly

Customers subscribed to HP's Instant Ink subscription service receive emails currently from HP about the service. The company explains in the email that it is raising the price of the monthly subscription in January 2024.

It is unclear at this point if HP is raising the price of Instant Ink subscriptions globally or only in select regions. The emails that we have seen were all sent to German subscribers of the service.

HP Instant Ink is a subscription-based service that provides subscribers with printer cartridges and ink, and a number of pages that they may print each month. A similar service is available for laser printer toners.

HP Instant Ink subscribers may select one of seven different plans. Plans differ in the number of pages that they may print each month using their printer. Pages accumulate to a certain number if some are not used in a given month and subscribers may make additional payments to print more pages.

The cheapest plan is available for 0,99 € (roughly $1) at the time of writing, which equates to 0.099 Cents for each page . It gives subscribers the right to print 10 pages in the month.

The price of this plan increases to 1,49 € per month from January 23, 2024 onward. This is roughly an increase of 50% and equates to paying 0.149 € per printed paper.

The other plans increase as well, albeit not as sharply. The next plan, the 50 pages plan, increases by about 25% from 3,99 € to 4,99 € per month. The 100 pages plan increases from 5.99 € to 6.99 €, and the 300 pages plan from 11.99 € to 13.99 €.

The three remaining plans allow subscribers to print 500, 7000 or 1500 pages per month. Their price increases from 18.99 €, 24.99 € and 49,99 € to 20.99 €, 27,99 € and 54.99 € respectively.

The number of papers that subscribers are allowed to print does not change in any of the plans.

Plan Old Price New Price Old Price / Page New Price / Page 10 Pages 0.99 € 1.49 € 0.099 € 0.149 € 50 Pages 3.99 € 4.99 € 0.08 € 0.10 € 100 Pages 5.99 € 6.99 € 0.06 € 0.07 € 300 Pages 11.99 € 13.99 € 0.04 € 0.046 € 500 Pages 18.99 € 20.99 € 0.038 € 0.042 € 700 Pages 24.99 € 27.99 € 0.036 € 0.04 € 1500 Pages 49.99 € 54.99 € 0.033 € 0.037 €

Not the first increase

This is the second price increase since 2022. Back then, HP raised Instant Ink printing prices by up to 50% as well. HP changed the number of allowance for the smallest plan, from 15 pages to 10, and increased the price of several of the other plans.

Closing Words

HP's subscription service is lucrative for the company. While it is not as bad as HP+, which prevents the use of third-party ink cartridges entirely, it is still not the best deal for most users.

If you need a new printer, buy a Brother laser printer. You don't have to worry about ink and ink cartridges not working anymore, subscriptions, or companies like HP trying all kinds of things to block third-party ink cartridges.

I have used the MFC-L2719DN laser printer for years and it is excellent. Other laser printers, from other companies, may be good as well.

Now You: would you subscribe to HP Instant Ink or a similar service?

