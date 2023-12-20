HP raising Instant Ink subscription pricing significantly

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 20, 2023
Updated • Dec 20, 2023
Customers subscribed to HP's Instant Ink subscription service receive emails currently from HP about the service. The company explains in the email that it is raising the price of the monthly subscription in January 2024.

It is unclear at this point if HP is raising the price of Instant Ink subscriptions globally or only in select regions. The emails that we have seen were all sent to German subscribers of the service.

HP Instant Ink is a subscription-based service that provides subscribers with printer cartridges and ink, and a number of pages that they may print each month. A similar service is available for laser printer toners.

HP Instant Ink subscribers may select one of seven different plans. Plans differ in the number of pages that they may print each month using their printer. Pages accumulate to a certain number if some are not used in a given month and subscribers may make additional payments to print more pages.

The cheapest plan is available for 0,99 € (roughly $1) at the time of writing, which equates to 0.099 Cents for each page . It gives subscribers the right to print 10 pages in the month.

The price of this plan increases to 1,49 € per month from January 23, 2024 onward. This is roughly an increase of 50% and equates to paying 0.149 € per printed paper.

The other plans increase as well, albeit not as sharply. The next plan, the 50 pages plan, increases by about 25% from 3,99 € to 4,99 € per month. The 100 pages plan increases from 5.99 € to 6.99 €, and the 300 pages plan from 11.99 € to 13.99 €.

The three remaining plans allow subscribers to print 500, 7000 or 1500 pages per month. Their price increases from 18.99 €, 24.99 € and 49,99 € to 20.99 €, 27,99 € and 54.99 € respectively.

The number of papers that subscribers are allowed to print does not change in any of the plans.

PlanOld PriceNew PriceOld Price / PageNew Price / Page
10 Pages0.99 €1.49 €0.099 €0.149 €
50 Pages3.99 €4.99 €0.08 €0.10 €
100 Pages5.99 €6.99 €0.06 €0.07 €
300 Pages11.99 €13.99 €0.04 €0.046 €
500 Pages18.99 €20.99 €0.038 €0.042 €
700 Pages24.99 €27.99 €0.036 €0.04 €
1500 Pages49.99 €54.99 €0.033 €0.037 €

Not the first increase

This is the second price increase since 2022. Back then, HP raised Instant Ink printing prices by up to 50% as well. HP changed the number of allowance for the smallest plan, from 15 pages to 10, and increased the price of several of the other plans.

Closing Words

HP's subscription service is lucrative for the company. While it is not as bad as HP+, which prevents the use of third-party ink cartridges entirely, it is still not the best deal for most users.

If you need a new printer, buy a Brother laser printer. You don't have to worry about ink and ink cartridges not working anymore, subscriptions, or companies like HP trying all kinds of things to block third-party ink cartridges.

I have used the MFC-L2719DN laser printer for years and it is excellent. Other laser printers, from other companies, may be good as well.

Now You: would you subscribe to HP Instant Ink or a similar service?

Comments

  1. Kalmly said on December 20, 2023 at 4:31 pm
    Reply

    Subscription to run your own printer? This actually is the first I’ve heard of such a thing. No thank you. I shall stick with my ever-dependable Brother laser printers and continue to buy cartridges when and from whatever company I choose. Never have a problem, and never give a thought to the number of prints I may need during any time frame.

  2. John C. said on December 20, 2023 at 3:56 pm
    Reply

    The incredible greed and stupidity of Hewlett-Packard never fails to astound me. I very deeply regret every having purchased an HP product, and in the future will never do so again.

    Brother is likewise doing unacceptable things. For instance, I’m using 3rd party toner cartridges with my HL-L3270CDW and it seems to be stuck on Ecomode. It wasn’t that way when I first installed the cartridges, but then I started noticing the problem later on.

    Also, Brother never tells you that when you leave the setting at “Auto” to determine which cartridges to use based on whether or not a document is Color or Mono, it will almost always print a black and white document by using a combination of all the color cartridges. I learned this to my horror when all my expensive color cartridges suddenly became very close to being empty. And I verified that this was what was happening by contacting the company’s technical support.

  3. DerLochi said on December 20, 2023 at 2:22 pm
    Reply

    Neuer Preis pro Seite bei 300/500/700/1500 ist falsch, da ist da ist wohl das Komma/Punkt verrutscht

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on December 20, 2023 at 2:38 pm
      Reply

      Thank you!

  4. Michael said on December 20, 2023 at 2:08 pm
    Reply

    As we rarely use the private printer, we have the ten page subscription for it. It’s completely free in Denmark, no cost at all.

    Yet.

  5. Iain Cheyne said on December 20, 2023 at 1:45 pm
    Reply

    I highly recommend my Epson Ecotank printer. It’s been totally reliable and the ink is cheaper than laser toner.

  6. stef-l said on December 20, 2023 at 12:57 pm
    Reply

    The instant ink concept is a useful one (we have it) – you always have working cartridges to produce perfect prints, mono or colour. At the new price here £4p/m that’s less than £1 per week. Buying a set of cartridges indpendently and always having them working properly and not drying up would cost more, I think.

    The issue really is the price, and how much (excess) profit HP makes from a captive revenue stream. Why do prices need to increase in £1 steps? This is where they leave a very bad taste in the mouth. People pay automatically, so if the ink price rises by, say 6.5% then the price could be raised by 6.5% with no difficulty. But no, this year it’s 25%. Consumer protection should be stepping in, but I’m not holding my breath…

