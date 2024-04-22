Microsoft Store apps install quicker now and with extra Telemetry
Microsoft launched Microsoft Store installers for web over the weekend to improve Microsoft Store application installs.
The feature improves the process of downloading and installing apps like Microsoft PC Manager from the Microsoft Store website, but it comes with a downside as well.
Microsoft launched a new Microsoft Store website for Windows 10 and 11 back in 2022, and has been working on the website ever since.
To better understand the benefits that the new method offers, it is necessary to summarize previous installations from the store.
The old and new way of downloading apps from the Microsoft Store
There are two ways to browse the Microsoft Store: via the official website or the Microsoft Store app. The new method improves installations via the official website.
Here is the old process:
- The user clicks on the install button on the Microsoft Store website.
- The browser displays a "Open Microsoft Store" prompt.
- A click on the Open Microsoft Store button displays the actual installation prompt.
- A click on the install button starts the download and installation of the app.
The new way is simpler. A click on the install button on the website downloads an executable file that needs to be run to install the app on the device.
Microsoft's reasoning for making the change
Microsoft outlines the advantages of the new installation routine on Twitter:
- Installation process requires two clicks now, down from three.
- The process is quicker.
- Downloads work, even if the Store is removed on the device, or out of date.
- Parallel installations supported.
Microsoft says that the new method led to a 12% increase in installations and a 54% increase in application launches after installation.
What Microsoft fails to mention
Not everyone is happy with the change Rafael Rivera, developer of EarTrumpet, criticized Microsoft's decision.
He had this to say about the change on Twitter: "The Microsoft Store team has started quietly wrapping apps, like EarTrumpet, with some malware-looking .NET executable wrapper (with my app's name of course) chock full of telemetry and other code. They also target netfx 4.7.2 when my app targets netfx 4.6.2, wtf?"
According to Rivera, Microsoft's wrapper is using Netfx 4.7.2, even if the actual app is using a different Netfx version. For Microsoft, use of Netfx 4.7.2 is all about support. All supported versions of Windows support it, and that is why it is used.
More problematic from a user point of view is that Microsoft's wrapper includes telemetry components.
Closing Words
It is unclear at this point whether the collecting of Telemetry is now different. The previous method directed installs to Microsoft's Store, which gave Microsoft opportunity to collect Telemetry as well.
For users, it is important to understand that the delivered executable file is not the actual application that they want to download. It is a wrapper that always has the same size of 703 kilobytes. Execution of this wrapper starts the download of the actual application and its installation.
Do you download apps from Microsoft's Store?
Comments
From its very inception I have struggled to see the point of Windows store apps. Please explain what the benefit is other than being a lazy developer that cannot be bothered to host their own website or use one of the available gits or other options.
I see this as another pathetic attempt by Microsoft to monetize Windows further and create an ecosystem that is quite frankly too late and completely unnecessary at all.
P.S. Nobody cares about the Surface device or other such poor attempts from similar companies (google and chromeOS) to replace things that are perfectly fine and vastly more powerful and useful.
Nadella is a rubbish CEO but Microsoft started going down this path long before.
As bad as Longhorn was it is and was better than the nightmares we have endured since after Window 7.
ReactOS needs a huge boost of developers and supporters for it to be truly useful. They at least need to get to the point where they are able to perform as close to Windows 7 as possible then build upon that to surpass Microsoft themselves which is a huge ask more than that we need people to actually use and support it.
Linux is fine but at the same time it is not. For me its like comparing SMPlayer/MPV/Mplayer to MPC-HC/MPC-BE or many of the other media players available to windows.
It may be good but it requires lots of configuration and even then it is not as good in feel and occasionally there are odd bugs that are inexplicable that you need to address or small things… lets call them quirks you need to compromise on.
Half of the MPV front ends are abysmal at best but I digress and that is another issue altogether but typically part of the problem to going to Linux as an OS.
I’ve download exactly 1 app from the M$ store. Power Start Menu. I use it to hide the ‘reccomended’ section from the start menu (win 11).
It’s the only start menu customization app for win 11 I know of that M$ doesn’t break regularly.
I believe it is extortion to be forced to pay to hide reccomendations (advertisments) but in this case it’s a one time fee of $5 so I just gave up and paid instead of fighting.
Whenever you think that Microsoft has hit peak scumbaggry they outdo themselves. Well done, Nadella.
Simple solution is to remove all MS Store apps currently installed and never install another one. If this eventually becomes impossible to do, then back up all data, install a Linux distro and never look back.
Ever since Satya Nadella became CEO of Microsoft, things have been going downhill for the end users.
I agree, Nadella has been the worst CEO ever, a complete plague for the users.
I’d rather switch to ReactOS in its current state than run an app from Microsoft’s Store. Never did, never will.