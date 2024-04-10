Microsoft continues push to turn Windows into an advertising space

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 10, 2024
Updated • Apr 10, 2024
A fundamental shift happened in the development of the Windows operating system in recent years. Some say it started during the development of Windows 11, Microsoft's newest operating system. Others suggest that it started with Windows 10 already, which Microsoft released in 2015.

This shift, which was likely encouraged by the higher ups at Microsoft, changed how Microsoft perceives Windows. In particular, about increasingly using the operating system as a driver for ads and revenue.  What's wrong with that you might say. Microsoft has every right to change the operating system in any way it pleases.

I'd like to point out that these intrusions are more often than not a nuisance. Some cannot be hidden or removed permanently, others may pop up in the worst possible moment. In other words, this trend may impact your productivity.

It would go too far to list all of Microsoft's recent transgressions, but to name a few: user session menu ads, Get Help app with ads, Copilot showing third-party ads, lock screen ads, or the use of diagnostic data for ads. There are plenty of examples not mentioned here.

More ads and promotions are on their way

Windows 11 recommended section with promotions
image source: PhantomOfEarth

Microsoft is constantly testing changes and some of them may introduce new ads or promotions. Eagle-eyed Windows connoisseur PhantomOfEarth discovered that Microsoft is working on improving the usefulness of the Recommended section of the Start Menu. How? By adding promotions for apps of course!

I'm not a huge fan of the recommended section and always wondered why Microsoft has not added an option to hide it entirely. This may be the answer: to get eyes on ads. Users who turn the section off cannot see ads or promotions in the Start Menu, and that would be a shame.

Microsoft adjusted the preference that powers this functionality to highlight that it may also show app promotions. You find it under Personalization > Start > Show recommendations for tips, app promotions, and more.

You may remember that this is not Microsoft's first attempt at introducing ads to the recommended section. Some time ago, Microsoft launched website recommendations in development builds, but it removed these before launch in stable versions thankfully.

This, however, is not the only place where you may soon see ads on Windows 11. Albacore's latest deep dive found information about a new taskbar button Microsoft is working on. This button is called "Recommended". While it is currently unclear what kind of recommendations it might show, it would not come as a total surprise if these recommendations might also include ads for apps or services.

Closing Words

Granted, these features have been found in development builds of Windows 11 and not stable versions. There is a chance that the features get removed during development. There is, however, a good chance that you will see promotions in one form or another in the Start Menu or taskbar very soon.

What is your take on this? Do you mind the increase in ads in Windows?

Comments

  1. Tachy said on April 10, 2024 at 3:27 pm
    Hell yes I mind!

    #1 It should be illegal to display ads people did not specififcally go looking for.

    #2 Dishonest or misleading information from a bisuness, government employeee, or elected official, should also be a crime.

  2. Valrobex said on April 10, 2024 at 3:22 pm
    Hi Martin,

    It’s been a long time since I’ve commented on Ghacks. Hope things are going well for you.

    This post touches on one of the reasons I no longer use the newer versions of Windows. The primary reason is to maintain my personal privacy but avoiding “recommendations” (aka, advertisements) is certainly another reason.

    I switched to Linux Mint years ago and haven’t looked back. I do use Win 7 in a virtual box for my legacy software and recommend to others that they give this a try. It works quite well.

    I have to admit I don’t play computer games which may require a Windows operating system and that this may be am issue for some folks. But from what I have read this is changing and game playing on Linux may soon be just as good. Time will tell.

  3. pHROZEN gHOST said on April 10, 2024 at 2:31 pm
    Linux is looking better every day.

