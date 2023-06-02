Windows 11's Get Help support app is showing ads as well now

Windows 11 users who open the official Get Help support application of the operating system may be greeted with an advertisement for Microsoft's Teams application now.

The ad is not the first for Microsoft Teams in Windows 11. Back in late 2021, a Microsoft Teams advertisement was causing freezes on Windows 11 systems it was displayed on.

Get Help is a support application, designed to assist users in fixing issues that they experience on their Windows 11 devices. Windows 11 users may type the problem that they are facing, e.g., how to set up a scanner or can't install Office, and the Get Help app returns potential solutions for these issues.

Solutions may range from step-by-step instructions to running smaller tools to get things sorted out. Sometimes, Get Help may display suggestions right away, for instance, when the device's Internet connection is disrupted.

Get Help may not have the answers for all problems, but it does cover common issues that users face. It is a good starting point before the Internet is used to find out more about an issue and get advanced troubleshooting suggestions.

Get Help Advertisement

When Get Help is opened now, it may display an ad for Microsoft Teams at the very top of the application's interface. The ad is shown with a slight delay, likely because it needs to be retrieved from a Microsoft server.

It states: "Increase productivity and collaboration all while staying organized, using a new meeting solution designed for small businesses."

A learn more link is provided and an x-icon to hide the advertisement in the Get Help interface. Microsoft does not reveal the name of the app in the advertisement. It is unclear if all users, including Home users, get the ad that is aimed at small businesses, or if other variants are displayed.

Activation of the link in the advertisement opens the Microsoft Teams Essentials subscription website. This particular version of Microsoft Teams is available for $4 per user and month.

The webpage lists features and requirements as well, which help users better understand what it is used for.

A click on the close icon next to the advertisement hides it in the application. Problem is, the action hides it only for the session. If you close the Get Help application and restart it, you will see the advertisement for Microsoft Teams again.

Closing Words

Microsoft is again using built-in tools and features of the Windows 11 operating system to advertise some of its other services. The operating system has some controls to disable advertisement, but these are not found in a central location, but sprinkled across different locations.

The Microsoft Teams ad in the Get Help application is just the latest in a long list of changes designed to get Windows 11 users to subscribe to Microsoft services. Some of these have not made it beyond the development stage, while others are used in stable versions of Windows 11.

Only recently, Microsoft updated the official Weather app to show the MSN news feed and ads, but it decided to remove the feed and most ads again.

The new Home page of the Settings app may show ads for Microsoft 365 in the future, and the profile icon of the Start Menu may show an error bade and promotions for OneDrive.

The trend will continue for the foreseeable future, as it appears to be lucrative enough for Microsoft to do so. Windows 11 users can't really do much about it. While it is possible to disable certain ad-related settings, Microsoft has developed a habit of ignoring existing preferences sometimes.

Now You: what is your take on this trend? Will it ever reverse?

