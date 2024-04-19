Windows 10: Sign in to your Microsoft account messages roll out

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 19, 2024
Updated • Apr 19, 2024
Windows 10
Windows 10 users who sign in using local accounts may see Sign in to your Microsoft account nags when they open the Settings app. The functionality is rolling out in release preview builds of Windows 10. Soon, it will be released as part of a stable update, likely the May 2024 security update for the operating system.

Microsoft announced the feature on the Windows Insider blog. There, Microsoft writes: "This update starts the rolls out of account-related notifications for Microsoft accounts in Settings > Home".

Sign in to your Microsoft account
via Albacore

The message is displayed to users who sign in using local accounts. Microsoft says that signing in to a Microsoft account allows users to back up their device and keep it more secure.

The backup functionality is powered by the Windows Backup app. It is not a full backup app that allows you to back up the entire system. Instead, it supports pushing files from specific folders, Store apps, and some settings to OneDrive.

Focus on Microsoft Account

Microsoft has made it difficult to set up Windows 11 using a Microsoft account. There is no obvious way to set up Windows 11 using a local account. While there are ways to bypass the Microsoft account requirement, it may require running commands from the command prompt.

Windows 10 does not have the same restrictions as Windows 11 in this regard, but Microsoft is clearly favoring Microsoft accounts over local accounts.

The option to create local accounts after the initial setup is still available in both operating systems.

The new system is not the first that Microsoft introduced on Windows 10. Back in August 2023, Microsoft rolled out a similar change in the Start Menu. The profile icon of local users shows an error badge that highlights the advantages of a Microsoft account.

The new message in Settings has a close button, but that just closes it for the time being.  Microsoft notes that users may manage these notifications under Settings > Privacy & Security > General.

Closing Words

Microsoft has a vetted interest in pushing Microsoft accounts. Main reasons for this are:

  • Upsell of subscriptions and other products, which all require a Microsoft account.
  • Collect more data about users who use a Microsoft account.

Using a Microsoft account does have benefits. Users get some online storage and the ability to sync some data using that storage. Privacy is one downside to using one.

What about you? Do you use local accounts or a Microsoft account?

Comments

  1. John said on April 19, 2024 at 12:08 pm
    Reply

    I have always used a local account for Windows. I do not care to use my Microsoft account to sign into Windows and never will.

  2. Benjamin said on April 19, 2024 at 10:39 am
    Reply

    At the end if we as individuals and groups do not start to be very careful, the stolen data from all of us will be misused against us and our interests in society. In short, it means to legalislate in such a way that the private property, in this case the MS operating system, becomes a public affair. Todays free for the taking by digital corporations of all our behaviours in front of computer screens is simply theft.

