A new journey with Windows: Microsoft's "end of support" notice for Windows 10 users
Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system has about 18 months of official support left. Customers may further extend support by up to three years, but this comes at a cost.
Now, Microsoft is pushing another message on to Windows 10 devices. A new journey with Windows is a fullscreen prompt that appeared on the screen of some Windows 10 users.
This prompt, first spotted by users on Reddit, informs Windows 10 users about the end of support of the operating system in 2025.
It says:
A new journey with Windows.
We want to thank you for your loyalty as a Windows 10 customer. As end of support for Windows 10 approaches, we're here to support you on your PC journey.
Your PC is not eligible to upgrade to Windows 11, but it will continue to receive Windows 10 fixes and security updates until support ends on October 14, 2025.
While it is good that Microsoft is informing customers about the end of support, it comes with the typical mix of deceptive design patterns.
First, you may notice that there is no option to decline and exit the prompt. While you can click on "remind me later", this only means that the prompt will be shown at a later stage again.
Second, this particular version seems aimed at users who run devices that are not compatible with Windows 11. These devices cannot be upgraded to Windows 11 officially.
The solution that Microsoft has is simple: buy a new PC with Windows 11 and migrate your data to that new PC to continue using a supported version of Windows 11.
In other words, this is a big reminder that Windows 10 is running out of support and that the customer cannot really do anything about it other than buying a new PC.
Again, Microsoft does not reveal the option that Extended Security Updates for Windows 10 allow customers to extend support by up to three years. Granted, this comes at a cost. Enterprise customers may pay up to $427 for extending support by three years.
Microsoft has yet to announce the price for consumers.
Closing Words
Microsoft should inform customers about the end of support. Most Windows users would agree to that statement. Microsoft's "how" is probably not the way most Windows customers would like to be informed.
The company omits information and does not give users an easy opt-out so that the message is never shown again.
Expect more informational screens in the coming months. Systems compatible with Windows 11 will eventually be upgraded automatically to the new version. Microsoft has done so in the past when previous operating systems ran out of support.
Comments
W11 is the biggest mistake by MS ever. I hardly believe how they will do when W10 will still alive for years or even for almost a decade after the end of the support. Even after the paid support. MS has lost its whole mind, they all have lost their way of good marketing, they did not have any good idea for entire years. Only problems are being expected, with no great friendly things for the users (e.g. the stuck bar of W11 at the f****** bottom). Just please Nadella and your friends, go home all of you. And don’t put your hands on Windows anymore. Never more, I beg you so fine. Sign your resignation right now, and let us enjoy the good things of W10 in peace, or just fix entirely in a better way the useless crap amount of s*** that the W11 actually is. Just do only a good thing, only one per year, it’s no difficult to achieve! Thanks for the article!
I find it disgusting that they don’t see this as a huge ewaste issue. I understand security updates are important, but your literally telling unsupported hardware users that there OS is unsupported on hardware that can’t install the OS. Just add a warning and allow people to accept a condition to install Windows 11 on olde hardware. Win10 is going to get its support extended as a ton of people are not going to be able to afford to drop hundreds on new hardeare either.