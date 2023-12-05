Breaking: Consumers will be able to extend Windows 10 Support

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 5, 2023
Updated • Dec 5, 2023
Microsoft announced a moment ago that Windows 10 consumers will be able to extend the lifetime of their products after October 2025.

Windows 10 is running out of support on October 2025. This means that Microsoft won't distribute security updates or any other update over Windows Updates anymore. Microsoft revealed earlier this year that Windows 10 won't be getting feature updates anymore.

When Windows 7 reached the fate in 2020, Microsoft offered Enterprise and business customers extensions. Called ESU, Extended Support Updates, customers could subscribe to extend support of the operating system on specific devices for up to three years. Consumers, home users, were not allowed to extend the support lifecycle of their devices though. There were workarounds to install these ESU updates on consumer machines, but these were not sanctioned by Microsoft.

The stance on ESU changes in October 2025, as Microsoft just revealed that consumers will also be able to extend support for Windows 10.

Microsoft writes on the Windows Lifecycle FAQ website: "If you are an individual consumer or an organization who elects to continue using Windows 10 after support ends on October 14, 2025, you will have the option of enrolling your PC in the paid Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. The ESU program enables PCs to continue to receive Critical and Important security updates (as defined by the Microsoft Security Response Center) through an annual subscription service after support ends. More details including pricing will be provided at a later date."

In other words, individual consumers and organizations may extend the support period of Windows 10 beyond October 2025. Microsoft confirms that the option requires a payment, but has yet to reveal any details in that regard. It is also unclear for how long support can be extended. It is almost certain that Microsoft will give customers at least three years worth of extended security updates though.

Closing Words

The move is surprising, as it is the first time that Microsoft is offering an extension to consumers. The situation for Windows 10 users is different from Windows 7, however. Windows 7 users always had the option to upgrade their devices to Windows 10 to stay supported.

Not all Windows 10 devices are compatible with Windows 11 on the other hand. Estimates suggest that several hundred million devices may not be compatible with Windows 11. Owners of these devices would have had only a few options at their disposal, if they wanted to continue using their devices. Besides upgrading to Windows 11 by circumventing the compatibility checks and running a version of Windows 10 that is getting less secure with every passing month, it is a migration to Linux that is also possible.

