If your Windows PC freezes, Avira security software may be the culprit

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 11, 2023
Security, Windows 10, Windows 11 Help
|
0

A recent update for Avira antivirus software for Windows seems to have a negative impact on system stabilization for some users. For a couple of days, Avira users have reported issues with the antivirus software on their Windows machines.

Most users report freezes on startup. One user, who reported the issue on the Avira forum on Reddit described the issue in the following way: "Today, my PC suddenly started to freeze on startup. I tried disabling all background apps until only Avira was left. 2 other people I know had the same issue (both have Avira). Fixed it by going into safe startup and uninstalling Avira."

Other users chimed in and reported similar issues with Avira. German publisher Heise suggests that the Friday update for Avira products has caused the issue on Windows. The issue affects Windows 10 and Windows 11 according to Heise's report. For some users, windows PCs are usable for about two to three minutes before they lock up completely and can't be used anymore. Other users mention freezes during startup so that they can't log on at all on the system.

Affected users resolved the issue by uninstalling Avira from their PCs. It is unclear if this is the only solution to the issue, or if there is a less drastic option. Deactivation of a single component might also lead to restoration of system stability, but this has not been confirmed up until now.

Windows users who can log on may uninstall Avira by selecting Start > Settings > Apps. There, you need to search for Avira, activate the three-dots menu next to the entry and select the uninstall option. A restart is required to complete the operation.

Both affected Windows operating systems will enable Microsoft Defender automatically if no other antivirus solution is found on the system.

Users who can't log on anymore because of the freezes may need to access the advanced options of Windows during boot. If the login screen loads, one option to access it is to click shutdown, hold down the Shift-key on the keyboard and select Restart. Another option is to use Windows Recovery Media, if available, or hope that Windows' own detection kicks in and displays the advanced boot options.

Avira security software is not the only software that has caused stability issues on Windows in recent time. Not all cause Windows stability issues, as some may affect certain applications. Mozilla addressed an Avast Bug in late 2022 that caused Firefox to crash.

Avira has not yet responded with a public statement regarding the reported issue. Affected users may also keep an eye on Avira's website to find out if updates are released that address the issue.

Now You: which security software do you use.

Summary
If your Windows PC freezes, Avira security software may be the culprit
Article Name
If your Windows PC freezes, Avira security software may be the culprit
Description
A recent update for Avira antivirus software for Windows seems to have a negative impact on system stabilization for some users.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

LogoFail vulnerability affects many Windows and Linux devices
How to transfer files from Android to PC or Mac

BLUFFS: new Bluetooth vulnerability discovered that affects most devices
Okta Hack

When will the cybersecurity company Okta ensure its own security?
iPhone NameDrop warning

MDP warns parents about this iOS feature

Enable 256-bit Bitlocker encryption on Windows 11 to boost security
How did Welltok data breach happen

Data of 8.5 million patients compromised in the United States

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

4 Tested Ways to Install Windows 11 on Unsupported CPU

Stop Windows 11 Update Notifications & Automatic Installation

How To Upgrade to Windows 11 Using the Installation Assistant?


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved