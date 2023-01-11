How To Upgrade to Windows 11 Using the Installation Assistant?

Shaun
Jan 11, 2023
Updated • Jan 9, 2023
Tutorials, Windows 11 Help
|
0

Microsoft has been known to provide handy tools to assist users. One such tool is the installation assistant to help when installing Windows 11. It is one of the fastest ways to install the latest operating system on your computer. This article will look at the installation assistant and how to upgrade using this tool.

Downloading and Installing the Installation Assistant

To begin, you need to head to the official Microsoft 11 download page for the installation assistant. You will see many options to install Windows 11; however you need to click on installation assistant. Once the file is downloaded, you can click the exe file to install it. Please note that in some cases, the installation assistant may ask you to download the PC health check app to check your system's compatibility with Windows 11.

Using the Installation Assistant

Once the hardware check is complete, the rest of the steps are straightforward. Accept the terms by clicking on accept and install. The assistant will begin downloading the files. If your storage space is insufficient, you will be notified of this.

Once the files have been downloaded, the assistant will begin the installation process. This may take a few hours and you need to leave your system on for this. Once done, the assistant will set a time for your system to restart. If you don't want to wait long, you can click on the restart now button.

Windows 11 Upgrade | Installation Assistant | Steps To Use

Installation Is Now Extremely Easy

Streamlining the installation process is extremely simple. All you need to do is follow the on-page prompts by the installation assistant and your system will be ready to run Windows 11.

