How to bypass the Microsoft Account requirement during Windows setup
Every few years, Microsoft is making it more difficult to create a local account during setup of the Windows operating system.
The company announced in February 2022 that new setups and first runs of Pro versions of Windows 11 would require a Microsoft account. Previously, one Home editions of Windows 11 required that customers signed-in to or created a Microsoft account on first run of the system.
It did not take long for workarounds to become available, but many users may be unaware of these bypass options. It is important to realize that both account type offers certain benefits.
Advantages and disadvantages of a Microsoft account
Some users may prefer to use a Microsoft account, as they offer some advantages. Here is the top list of Windows features that require a Microsoft account or benefit from it:
- Windows Settings sync across all Windows devices, provided that syncing is enabled. This is a powerful feature, as it keeps all Windows machines in sync and extends to Microsoft's Edge web browser as well.
- Microsoft Store requires a Microsoft account to download and install games, apps and media.
- OneDrive cloud storage becomes available only if a Microsoft Account is used.
- Other Microsoft products, such as Microsoft To-Do, require an account for usage.
- Remote password recovery support.
- Additional security options, such as 2-factor authentication or passwordless sign-ins.
You may check out Shaun's article on the Windows features that require a Microsoft account.
Others may prefer local accounts as they reveal less to Microsoft account and are not attackable if the device is not turned on. Computer techs may also need to setup accounts for customers, who may not be available or able to provide a Microsoft account.
Here are the main benefits of using a local account:
- Improved privacy, as less data is given to Microsoft or submitted automatically while the operating system is used.
- Microsoft accounts may be hacked remotely, while local accounts only when the Windows device is turned on and connected to the Internet.
How to avoid using Microsoft accounts in Windows 11
There are several methods to bypass the Microsoft account requirement during setup on Windows devices.
I described one option in How to use local accounts on Windows 11 version 22H2 devices. While written for that specific version, the described method works in other versions of Windows 11 as well.
To describe it in a sentence, it is creating a Microsoft account during setup and creating a local account after setup ended. It is not elegant and requires that an email address is used initially for the account creation.
The following two methods do not require a Microsoft account at all.
Bypass 1: OOBE\BYPASSNRO
This bypass is the easiest option right now, as it requires just a few steps during setup to skip the Microsoft account creation.
Here is how it works:
- Disable the Internet connection before starting setup, e.g., by disconnecting the LAN cable or disabling Wi-Fi.
- Windows will display a "Let's connect you to a network" or similar screen. The upcoming Windows 11 version 22H2 does not allow you to skip this anymore to create a local account.
- On the screen, use Shift-F10 to open a command prompt window.
- Type OOBE\BYPASSNRO and hit the Enter-key.
- Windows will reboot and return to the "Let's connect you to a network" screen. Only this time, you may select "I don't have Internet" to skip this.
- Then you select "Continue with limited setup" to then create a local account during setup.
Bypass 2: Use a banned email address
Microsoft has banned email addresses that were used too often in the account creation process. You may use this to your advantage, as it allows you to skip the Microsoft account creation or sign-in phase during setup.
Here is how this method works (thanks Neowin):
- Select Sign-In when asked to create or sign-in to a Microsoft account during setup.
- Use the email address [email protected]
- Type any password on the next screen.
- Windows will display "Oops, something went wrong" on the next screen.
- Clicking Next opens a screen that allows you to create a local account.
- You can assign a password to the account, or leave it empty.
Bypass 3: Use the free tool Rufus when setting up Windows
Rufus is a free program that anyone may download. It allows users to create Windows installation media. Recent versions of the application include options to remove certain requirements, including the requirement to create a Microsoft account during setup.
You may check out our full guide on using Rufus to bypass the Microsoft account requirement during Windows setup. The only requirement though is to disconnect the Internet connection prior to starting the setup of the operating system.
Closing Words
There is a chance that Microsoft is removing the bypass options in future versions of Windows. New bypasses may be found, which we will add to this guide.
For now, users have several options to skip using a Microsoft account during setup.
Comments
Local account, always a local account. Interestingly. Given the nonsense MS puts you through, I’ll keep Win 7. No, it’s not internet facing. I did install Win10 on one HDD, but never activated it. I’m using Mint right now. For the curious, I don’t sync anything, actually; and use my phone as a phone. Yes, I’m old. :-)
Love my Win 7 machines. They are my work horses and my fun places. I have a Win 10 laptop. It’s ugly, used only when absolutely necessary for (some) online sites. I don’t sync either. BUT, I do use my phone for more interesting thing than phoning people. Guess I’m not quite as old as you :)
Win7 here as well. Besides the fact that I’m used to Win7, that this OS has never encountered the myriad of Win10/11 issues, the required Microsoft account is certainly one of the major reasons among many others that make me recalcitrant to the very idea of adopting Win11. This article appears as fresh air, an oasis, light in the darkness, the return of your beloved… you get the idea?!
Thank you soo much for sharing this! Worked on brand new Dell Inspiron 16 on June 30, 2022.
KDE Linux works very well these days. Though I have two drives, one with Windows, I find KDE Neon to be much more reliable.
I just fresh installed Windows 11 yesterday(the day before this article). I had to reinstall Windows because I broke it too much beyond repair that a format reinstall was the only option so heck why not try Windows 11.
And it allowed me to create a local account. I used the media creation tool from microsoft just a few hours before that to create my installer. Maybe this is a region thing? Less developed countries get to create a local account since our internet access is very limited? Maybe its just my timing. And yes I connected to my WiFI at the start of Windows before the account creation part.
@riri0 Maybe you should read the article “The company announced in February 2022 that new setups and first runs of Pro versions of Windows 11 would require a Microsoft account.”
This is for Windows 11 Pro because Windows 11 Home versions already have this in place where you are kind of forced to create the Microsoft account, so these workarounds have been known since release because Win11 home users who already used them.
Pro version today can still create the Local account easily, but that will change on next version of win11. So that’s why this tutorial is all about, Pro users will be forced without a way to easily create local accounts. Do you even use Win11 or you have a Pro version of Win11?
But anyway, I am sorry but if you can’t even understand the purpose of this tutorial, maybe you should not try to touch so much your computer and play the smart person when you are just ‘breaking’ your computer beyond repair for no reason. At least you could learn how to repair it without clean installing, I mean, there is still in-place upgrades that pretty much fix anything, the best and easiest way to repair a windows is by rebuilding your profile anyway because you can use regedit in the recovery environment which means you can load your registry and let windows rebuild the profile.
I mean, it is just not smart to clean install Windows in 2022, when you are just rewriting and wasting your ssd or hdd life by adding stuff that is already there, unless you are lazy and don’t care about that, but why do you try to break your computer if you don’t try to fix it without laziness? your problem was the registry got corrupted your messed with stuff that corrupted your registry, I mean, unless you really did a stupid broke beyond repair and you affected system files and folders that obviously you shouldn’t touch if you are just obviously going to break it beyond repair.
Clean install should be only done once when you get a new computer, and never again, especially when windows 10 and 11 has ways to reset your device for you and keep files and all that automatically which is a little better than clean installing manually.
…and you still get tracked and they still find out who you are through other means.
Who cares? You know the government knows who you are the moment you’re born right? It’s called a birth certificate. I’ll never understand people that are terrified of the government knowing their name, just don’t partake in illegal activities and I guarantee the NSA will never give a rats ass who you are.
You are overthinking it and Windows 10 has support till 2025.
Glad I still use Windows 7. Everything after it is crapware.
I agree, but you won’t be able to use Windows 7 much longer. When programs get updated and stop support for Windows 7 or stop receiving updates on your system, it will eventually become a pain in the neck.
I have an old laptop from the XP era that runs Windows XP and uses the latest versions of browsers available and even so, their compatibility with today’s websites just doesn’t cut it. My PC has the latest Windows 11 and the only thing I like about 11 is that it went back to rounded corners and gradients, so it’s not as ugly as Windows 8 or Windows 10.
I also miss XP, Vista and 7 a lot, but that’s how things are. If nVidia drivers on Linux become better and Proton matures, I might move to Linux, but so far it’s not good enough.
Just another reason why Windows is not ready for the desktop.
I use a local account on Windows 11 home.
they removed any bypass for the home as well as pro. eventually when you do a clean install or get a new pc,etc you will need internet and a MS account.
Not true, I just installed Windows 11 22H2 and created a local account. Just unplug your internet during setup, simple as that.
I am not a techie IT/IS user like you all, just a regular end-user who has a question I hope you can help me with. Just bought a new laptop with Windows 11. It is forcing me to create a Microsoft account, as you are all discussing. I don’t like to be forced to do anything and it annoys me that Microsoft is trying to force this. I can try your work-around as you suggested, but in the end, does it really matter if I create a Microsoft account? I can do that if it’s just easiest as I’m uncomfortable trying work around that techies know more about. Only using laptop for simple home stuff like emails, paying bills, printing things out. I don’t even understand what it means by Microsoft account versus local account. Why do I even need any kind of account? I’m already logged into my wi-fi, so really don’t know what the account would be for. As you can see, I’m just a simple end-user, don’t feel entitled like some have commented above, so please go easy on me :)
some (eg nn profits like churches) run generic windows pro units on domains. this is a PITA
As others have stated, there are operating systems that are less intrusive and require no PII. Ubuntu, for example, comes with a complete, free, office suite, and installs in less than 1/2 hour. If I’d be forced to create a MS account to upgrade from Windows 10, I’ll just switch from dual-boot to Linux-only.
Local account as long as possible.
Eventually Microsoft will remove this bypass like they did with the other two.
This is some kind of DRM stuff now??
Always “Local Account”
Always disable/uninstall “OneDrive” bullshit
Being forced to synco files while in Windows Setup?! WTF is MS doing with 22H2…..!!
Need to edit and create own and clean WIM/ESD images in future, once more.. without that “being forced” bullshit assfuck….
Or I simply use my Enterprise Key….
They should leave the set up with the choose to connect or not to the network and if we choose not to connect let us continue like in Win 10. Is our choice. We that need to put computers on display we cant set up them because that work around work sometimes and other times not.
Using a Wired Internet connection through a UTP to USB C connector up until the machine looks for updates. Remove this then and it will skip to the section where you can just put your name in.
2022-JUL 20th: purchased 1TB Dell Inspiron 16 laptop Windows 11, hold the dressing (no MS OFFICE etc), i need to back up iPhone/iTunes because it hogs all hard drive space on my other device.
During set up, i had already connected to Wi-Fi and the back-arrow only refreshed the page to sign-in with MS account; leaving me stuck on this dreaded sign-in with MS account. I don’t want this device linked as it will only be used as a back up device for my iPhone. mostly, if not all the time, offline.
This option worked like a charm for me … “Bypass 2: Use a banned email address” … i was able to complete local account set up.
At the user account screen, press SHIFT-F10 and run the command below or issue REGEDIT to modify the registry to create BypassNRO with value 1
The bypassnro.cmd is a script which contains:
@echo off
reg add HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\OOBE /v BypassNRO /t REG_DWORD /d 1 /f
shutdown /r /t 0
During the Win 11 installation, do not connect to your network.
None of this seems neccesary. I’ve just received a new laptop with windows 11, during the installation process it was asking me for a microsoft account, I just unplugged the ethernet cable and clicked back, I was then just met with a local account creation screen.
Bypass 2 ([email protected]) helped me a much. Thank you!!
Just create your installation media with Rufus, it can remove the TPM and MS account requirements.
Its really easy – if you have an internet connection Windows tries to force you to use a Microsoft account. Unplug the network/drop the wifi and go back one step – it will now let you create a local account.
Had already connected to wifi before getting to sign on screen on a new Dell Inspiron 16 in November 2022, and the SHIFT + F10 bypass did not work for me, but the banned email bypass worked great!
[email protected] worked. Thank you!
Block the MAC address from your local router is how I did it. Afterwards unblocked it and working like a champ.
command prompt did not work for me – perhaps an updated installer :-(
disabled LAN and wireless in bios and that left be with the “limited setup :-) )
I helped a neighbor who is 76 years old start up a new HP all in one machine with Win-11. She has no cell phone and no other way to receive email. Her previous Microsoft account password which had not been used for a very long time was no longer active. I called the Geek Squad (where she purchased the computer) and they knew of no by-pass. So we sat there for three hours attempting to call HP & Microsoft. No phone help available to explain problem. Finally I went looking for someone who had a by-pass and thankfully found this site and the by-pass worked. Apparently Microsoft has assumed that every person in computer universe has a cell phone. Not true. Apparently people who do not have cell phones do not count. Is Microsoft that desperate? My neighbor does not care a hoot about using Microsoft. She lives alone and uses the computer to access her world of friends and entertainment. Does not seem right for Microsoft to hold my neighbor hostage until she signed up. Thankfully we got around it. She won’t be signing up.
