Microsoft starts rollout of Windows DMA compliance changes in Europe

windows setup
Martin Brinkmann
Mar 11, 2024
Windows 11 Help, Windows 11 News
|
0

Microsoft has started the rollout of Windows changes for users in the European Economic Area to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The company says that the rollout has started on March 6, 2024 already. Most Windows 10 and 11 users from the European Union and European Economic Area (EEA) will get these changes by April 2024.

Those who cannot wait to get them may enable the Get Windows updates as soon as they're available for your device option in Windows Update to get them earlier according to Microsoft. Tests on several Windows 10 and 11 devices in the European Union came up empty at the time of writing though. It seems that even this option is limited by Microsoft currently.

The DMA and its impact on Windows

uninstall edge

The Digital Markets Act is a law that is designed to prevent major Internet companies from using their market power for unfair advantages in the market.

Six so-called gatekeepers were designated by the European Commission in 2023. The companies -- Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, and Meta -- operate 22 core platform services.

Microsoft's Windows PC operating system is such a platform. To comply with the DMA, Microsoft had to implement changes to Windows. These changes give users more choice. One of them, for instance, gives users the option to uninstall Microsoft Edge and Bing from Windows.

Chris Nelson, Microsoft Head of the DMA Compliance Function, detailed these in a blog post last week. Nelson divides the changes into design and data handling changes.

As far as design changes are concerned, Nelson confirms that users from the EEA will be able to uninstall Microsoft's Edge web browser and Bing web search functionality on their Windows devices. These removals work identical to other uninstallations on the devices. In other words, users may go to Settings > Apps to remove the components from Windows.

Note: it is recommended to install another browser prior to removing Microsoft Edge from the operating system. I have described what happens when you don't here.

Besides removing Edge and Bing web search, Microsoft is unlocking the Windows taskbar and the widgets panel for third-party web applications and news feeds. It is possible that other news providers, for example Google or Yahoo, may create plugins for Windows's widgets panel.

The third change affects the process of signing-in to Windows with a Microsoft account. Windows signed-in users into other Microsoft products automatically in the past. The automated process is blocked for users from the EEA.

Nelson lists two changes to the handling of data. Third-party applications data collected from Windows PCs in the EEA will "not be used for any competitive purpose against the app providers" according to Microsoft.

The second change introduces redesigned data flows to inform users when Microsoft combines data from Windows with data from other Microsoft products and services.

Closing Words

The changes are introduced only in the European Economic Area and not in other regions or countries. There are ways around this though. More options will likely come to light once the changes have landed on more systems in the EEA.

Microsoft is not addressing other points of criticism. The requirement to sign-in or create a Microsoft account during setup, for instance, is not touched. While you can still set up Windows 11 without a Microsoft account, it is not an option that Windows 11 highlights to the user during setup.

Now You: what is your take on these changes?

Summary
Microsoft starts rollout of Windows DMA compliance changes in Europe
Article Name
Microsoft starts rollout of Windows DMA compliance changes in Europe
Description
Microsoft has started the rollout of Digital Markets Act changes in its Windows 10 and 11 operating systems for users from the European Economic Area.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

How to restore the Photos Legacy app on Windows

Add End Task to Windows 11's Taskbar to one-up Close Window
Windows Copilot Taskbar Icon

Windows 11: Microsoft replaces Show Desktop with Copilot on taskbar
Disable AI Bloatware on Windows 10 and 11 with BloatynosyAI

Disable AI Bloatware on Windows 10 and 11 with BloatynosyAI
Repair

Fix Microsoft account "is already here" error on Windows 11 and 10 devices

How to remove "Start back up" in Windows 11's File Explorer

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

4 Tested Ways to Install Windows 11 on Unsupported CPU

Stop Windows 11 Update Notifications & Automatic Installation


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved