All the Features That Require a Microsoft Account in Windows 10
Your Windows 10 operating system is more integrated with Microsoft than any other OS. This is why Microsoft prefers that you sign in using your Microsoft account when logging into Windows. While you can still operate with your local account, you will miss out on a few features if you don't sign in with your Microsoft account.
What Does a Microsoft Account Comprise?
Even if you've never owned a Windows computer, there is a good chance you already own a Microsoft account. Microsoft account is the name for their online accounts. The previous names were Microsoft Passport, Windows Live ID, and .NET Passport.
If you've registered for a Windows Live, Hotmail, Xbox Live, Outlook, or Office 365 account, you are already registered with a Microsoft account.
Previously, most Microsoft accounts were associated with email addresses like @hotmail.com, @outlook.com, or @live.com. Today, any email address can be used to create a Microsoft account. This includes @yahoo.com and @gmail.com.
Windows Features
As you already know, certain features are only available if you sign in to Windows using your Microsoft account. With Windows 8, you would miss out on the store apps that needed a Microsoft account. It wouldn't even be possible to use your mail app without logging in to your Microsoft account.
Certain restrictions were removed with Windows 10. You can now use your mail and music apps even if you don't sign in using a Microsoft account. However, online syncing of your purchases won't happen without your Microsoft credentials.
While you can download free apps from the store without a Microsoft account, you cannot purchase any of the paid apps. You also cannot use OneDrive without your Microsoft account.
Windows will also not be able to synchronize your preferences across your computers without your Microsoft login. This includes your backgrounds, themes, and color choices. The Cortana function also was non-functional without a Microsoft account; however, a recent update allowed Cortana to function without your Microsoft credentials.
Another important feature you will miss out on is the controls with the family safety app. If you want to track and monitor what your children and family members are doing, you will need to log in to your Microsoft account. You will also need access to your Microsoft account to log in to your Xbox app.
Your Microsoft Account Is More Valuable Than You Think
Windows adds new features daily, and most of these features help streamline your digital life. If you want to take advantage of these features, you should consider logging in to Windows using your Microsoft account.
