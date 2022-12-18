All the Features That Require a Microsoft Account in Windows 10

Shaun
Dec 18, 2022
Updated • Dec 15, 2022
Microsoft, Windows 10
13

Your Windows 10 operating system is more integrated with Microsoft than any other OS. This is why Microsoft prefers that you sign in using your Microsoft account when logging into Windows. While you can still operate with your local account, you will miss out on a few features if you don't sign in with your Microsoft account.

What Does a Microsoft Account Comprise?

Even if you've never owned a Windows computer, there is a good chance you already own a Microsoft account. Microsoft account is the name for their online accounts. The previous names were Microsoft Passport, Windows Live ID, and .NET Passport.

If you've registered for a Windows Live, Hotmail, Xbox Live, Outlook, or Office 365 account, you are already registered with a Microsoft account.

Previously, most Microsoft accounts were associated with email addresses like @hotmail.com, @outlook.com, or @live.com. Today, any email address can be used to create a Microsoft account. This includes @yahoo.com and @gmail.com.

Microsoft Passport

Windows Features

As you already know, certain features are only available if you sign in to Windows using your Microsoft account. With Windows 8, you would miss out on the store apps that needed a Microsoft account. It wouldn't even be possible to use your mail app without logging in to your Microsoft account.

Certain restrictions were removed with Windows 10. You can now use your mail and music apps even if you don't sign in using a Microsoft account. However, online syncing of your purchases won't happen without your Microsoft credentials.

While you can download free apps from the store without a Microsoft account, you cannot purchase any of the paid apps. You also cannot use OneDrive without your Microsoft account.

Windows will also not be able to synchronize your preferences across your computers without your Microsoft login. This includes your backgrounds, themes, and color choices. The Cortana function also was non-functional without a Microsoft account; however, a recent update allowed Cortana to function without your Microsoft credentials.

Another important feature you will miss out on is the controls with the family safety app. If you want to track and monitor what your children and family members are doing, you will need to log in to your Microsoft account. You will also need access to your Microsoft account to log in to your Xbox app.

Microsoft family safety app

Your Microsoft Account Is More Valuable Than You Think

Windows adds new features daily, and most of these features help streamline your digital life. If you want to take advantage of these features, you should consider logging in to Windows using your Microsoft account.

Comments

  Fred said on December 18, 2022 at 12:31 pm
    Something like seven of the past ten articles are Microsoft ads by Shaun.

    Come on Softonic. Is it your goal to destroy this website because you’re going about it the right way if it is.

  Service Pack said on December 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm
    I miss the old Ghacks when it was just Martin writing the articles…

  Rakib Hasan said on December 18, 2022 at 1:09 pm
    Who is this garbage article writer “Shaun”?? What a st*pid m*ronic nonsense Microsoft fanboi he is !!!!!! Is he a Microsoft employee or something??? Why he bomberding with stupid nonsense Microsoft Ads?

  JohnIL said on December 18, 2022 at 1:40 pm
    Trouble with using Microsoft account in Windows is that it signs you into all these features and services of Microsoft no matter if you use them or not. I would prefer to pick and choose what I sign into. I would be fine with using a Microsoft account for just Windows. But not mail, Skype, Microsoft store, etc. A local account option allows for this limited use of my Microsoft account for what I choose to use in Microsoft services.

  Tom Hawack said on December 18, 2022 at 2:03 pm
    All the Features that require a Microsoft Account in Windows 10 are precisely those I’d avoid should I ever happen to install Windows 10 (or 11 given same requirements).

    “Windows 10 operating system is more integrated with Microsoft than any other OS.” : Microsoft-Octopussy with more tentacles than ever, that’s the very problem, MS Store apps? Never! Synchronized preferences across my computers : forget it!

    Good Lord, what a piece of junky data collection.

  cams said on December 18, 2022 at 2:43 pm
    Well Shaun was honest and said “Advertisement” at the end of the article.

    cams said on December 18, 2022 at 2:53 pm
      Actually all Shaun’s MS articles have “Advertisement” at the end so maybe the site is in need of some advertising revenue, so maybe suck it up or turn your ad blockers off.

      Martin Brinkmann said on December 18, 2022 at 2:58 pm
        The advertisement has nothing to do with the article. It is listed for an advertisement unit that your content blocker is probably blocking.

  Herman Cost said on December 18, 2022 at 2:49 pm
    I really have enjoyed gHacks, but Shaun is single handled succeeding in ruining a useful site. The majority of the ‘articles’ (6 of the last 8, and 8 of the last 12) are now poorly written and poorly researched ads for Microsoft. All this is doing is creating bad will for Microsoft and Softonic. As one can see from simply reading the comments, no one here (except for one Shaun fanboy whom I suspect is just a Shaun alias) is going to pay the least amount of attention to these ads except perhaps to either sneer or laugh at them. I guess Microsoft is paying Softonic for this, but presumably (hopefully?) someone at Microsoft with a functioning brain will realize that this approach is counterproductive.

    Please Shaun, just go away.

  kalmly said on December 18, 2022 at 5:34 pm
    Well, I had to laugh. Everybody mad a Shaun for what he is writing. I found this article quite useful. It provided me with a list of features that I will be able to avoid if I ever get around to firing up that Win 10 laptop that’s been sitting on one of my dining room chairs, untouched, for over a year. I need it for only one thing. For everything else, I’m sticking with my Windows 7 machines.

    Thanks for the information, Shaun.

    Reply

    My guess is “Shaun” is a bot.

    TimH said on December 18, 2022 at 7:34 pm
      Nah. He’s a pal of Wallace n Gromit.

  Adelaide said on December 18, 2022 at 9:10 pm
    This is pure MS flack. If I want to be tied to a single supplier of software (at a markup), cloud services and “parental control”, I can get an MS account… but I prefer the freedom of choice which Windows originally provides, as and open system.

    When I’m required to get a MS account, as in Win11, I choose to use Woindows 10 locally, or Linux (which is far easier to install than Windows).

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved