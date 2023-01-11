Windows 11 Installation Has Failed: How to Fix This Upgrade Error

Shaun
Jan 11, 2023
Updated • Jan 9, 2023
Tutorials, Windows 11 Help
|
0

Many consider Windows 11 to still be in its infancy stage. One of the errors that most users face is the installation process failing. There's no reason that people get and the installation stops.

Why Is My Installation Failing?

There are a few reasons for this failure. One could be because of the hardware not being compatible with Windows 11. It could also be because secure boot and TPM 2.0 are disabled. Another reason could be the graphics card driver being corrupt.

Windows 11 Installation | Failed Installation | Simple Fix

What Are the Fixes?

Now that you know what the problems could be, here are a few possible fixes for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardware Requirements

Rather than guessing what the hardware requirements are, you should check it out and compare it with your system. If it does not meet the criteria, you need to upgrade your system or purchase a new one if the current one is too old. The system requirements for Windows 11 are given below:

  • 4GB Ram
  • At least 2 core processors of 1GHz or faster
  • Minimum available storage of 64GB
  • UEFI & Secure Boot capable
  • The graphic card should be compatible with DirectX12 or higher
  • TPM 2.0

Enabling TPM

The TPM chip is located on the motherboard and handles the encryption of your device. For Windows 11 to run on your computer, you need to enable TPM 2.0. Below are the steps to enable TPM 2.0 on your system.

  • Go to settings and click on 'Update & Security'
  • Click on 'Recovery' and then click on 'Restart Now'
  • On the next screen, click on 'Troubleshoot' and then 'Advanced Options'
  • Under advanced options, click on 'UEFI Firmware settings'
  • Click restart on the next screen
  • You will then see the security settings page. Choose the TPM option and change it to enabled. Press enter when done.
  • Exit the settings and restart your computer

Enabling Secure Boot

Apart from TPM 2.0, your system will also have to support the Secure Boot option. Secure boot prevents any malware from corrupting your system when booting. The option to enable secure boot is simple.

  • Go to settings and click on 'Update & Security'
  • Click on 'Recovery' and then click on 'Restart Now'
  • On the next screen, click on 'Troubleshoot' and then 'Advanced Options'
  • Under advanced options, click on 'UEFI Firmware settings'
  • Click restart on the next screen
  • You will then see the security settings page. Choose Secure Boot and then enable it. Press enter to save the changes.
  • Exit the settings and restart your system

Enable Your System for Windows 11

We hope this article helped you overcome the three most common problems users face when installing Windows 11. Enjoy the latest operating system and do let us know if you face any issues so we can try and resolve them.

Advertisement

Related content

How To Upgrade to Windows 11 Using the Installation Assistant?

How To Upgrade to Windows 11 Using the Installation Assistant?
windows 11 android

How to play Android games on Windows 11
windows 11 pc games

How to Play Old PC Games on Windows 11?
5+ Best Windows 11 Wallpaper Apps to Customize Your PC

5+ Best Windows 11 Wallpaper Apps to Customize Your PC
Windows 11 Upgrade vs Clean Install Here’s the Differenc

Windows 11 Upgrade vs Clean Install: Here’s the Difference
Windows 11 Media Creation Tool

How To Use the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool?

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved