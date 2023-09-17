How to disable Windows Copilot in Windows

Martin Brinkmann
Sep 17, 2023
Windows 11 Help
|
0

The next feature update for Windows 11 is just around the corner, and with it comes Windows Copilot. In this guide, we explain how you can turn off Windows Copilot entirely. Most guides out there focus on hiding the Windows Copilot icon on the taskbar, but that does not put the feature to rest entirely.

For those who have not heard of Windows Copilot; it is an AI-powered feature that acts on user input. It is part Bing Chat and part a basic control feature for some Windows tasks. Bing Chat integration is not new, it is in Windows 11 and also in Edge, which means that the Windows tasks feature is the novelty here.

You can use it currently, in development builds, to toggle dark mode, capture a screenshot and ask the AI to run a few other commands. Microsoft promises to extend the functionality and also introduce third-party plugins support.

Some Windows users may find Windows Copilot useful, others underwhelming.

Disabling Windows Copilot

windows copilot

Microsoft has not added an on/off switch for Windows Copilot in the Settings. The only option that you find there, currently at least, is to hide the Windows Copilot icon, so that it is no longer pinned to the Taskbar.

This won't turn off Windows Copilot however, as you can still use the keyboard shortcut Windows-C to bring up the interface.

The only available option to disable Windows Copilot entirely is to do so using the Group Policy Editor or the Windows Registry (which work hand in hand).

Hiding Windows Copilot's taskbar icon

windows copilot taskbar hide icon

Some Windows users may find it sufficient to hide the icon on the taskbar. This is a relatively easy task, although not as easy as it could be. Right-clicking on the Windows Copilot icon displays no context menu with an option to unpin it from the taskbar.

You need to right-click on a blank spot on the taskbar, select taskbar settings, and toggle the Windows Copilot option under Taskbar Items so that its status is off.

Using the Group Policy Editor to disable Windows Copilot

turn off windows copilot

The Group Policy Editor has a new Windows Copilot policy that determines the state of the feature. Please note that the editor is only available in professional and enterprise editions of Windows. Users who run the Home edition of Windows may skip this section and jump straight to the Registry method below.

Here are the steps to take to turn off the feature in Windows:

  1. Open the Start Menu.
  2. Type gpedit.msc and select the Group Policy Editor result.
  3. Use the folder structure on the left to navigate to the right policy: User Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Copilot.
  4. Double-click on Turn off Windows Copilot.
  5. Set the status of the policy to Enabled.
  6. Activate the Apply and then the OK button.
  7. Exit the Group Policy Editor window.
  8. Restart the Windows PC.

Setting the policy to Enabled removes the Windows Copilot icon from the Windows taskbar, disables Windows Copilot, so that it can't be started anymore using the keyboard shortcut or through other means. Note that this needs to be done for each user individually.

Using the Registry to disable Windows Copilot

disable windows copilot registry

The Registry option is open to all editions of Windows, including Windows Home. Note that it is recommended to backup the Registry before proceeding.

  1. Open the Start Menu.
  2. Type regedit.exe and select the Registry Editor result.
  3. Confirm the UAC prompt that Windows displays.
  4. Paste the following path into the address bar of the Registry Editor: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\WindowsCopilot
    • If a key is missing, right-click on the key that is available and select New > Key to create it. Name it accordingly, e.g. WindowsCopilot,, to create the path as shown above.
  5. Right-click on WindowsCopilot and select New > Dword (32-bit) Value.
  6. Name it TurnOffWindowsCopilot.
  7. Set its value to 1 by double-clicking on the name.
  8. Close the Registry Editor windows.
  9. Restart the Pc.

Setting the value to 1 disables Windows Copilot. You can undo the change at any time by right-clicking on the TurnOffWindowsCopilot entry and selecting Delete from the context menu.

Summary
How to disable Windows Copilot in Windows
Article Name
How to disable Windows Copilot in Windows
Description
The step-by-step guide explains how to disable the AI feature Windows Copilot in Microsoft's Windows operating system.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

indows 11 file explorer speed up

Windows' File Explorer opens folders slowly? This trick may speed things up
windows 11 never combine taskbar

Enable Windows 11 never combine taskbar buttons for a detailed computing experience
How to speed up Windows 11

How to speed up Windows 11: Top 10 ways
Microsoft Windows 11 staging tool

Microsoft accidentally leaks Windows 11's Staging Tool
How to use the Emergency Restart option in Windows 11

How to use Emergency Restart in Windows 11

How to disable stock price information on Windows 11's taskbar

Tutorials & Tips

4 Tested Ways to Install Windows 11 on Unsupported CPU

Stop Windows 11 Update Notifications & Automatic Installation

How To Upgrade to Windows 11 Using the Installation Assistant?

Windows 11 Installation Has Failed: How to Fix This Upgrade Error


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. John G. said on August 21, 2023 at 2:38 pm
    Reply

    There is not still W11 23H2 and these instructions are nonsense by now. :[

    1. James said on August 21, 2023 at 8:48 pm
      Reply

      It worked for me just fine. You’re probably not following the instructions clearly.

      1. Katrina Thompson said on August 30, 2023 at 3:25 am
        Reply

        Just tried the password option and the OOBE option and didnt work.

    2. Anonymous said on September 7, 2023 at 10:33 am
      Reply

      Worked perfectly. Thank OP.

    3. Anonymous said on September 15, 2023 at 11:26 am
      Reply

      Worked perfectly for me just now. Specifically, the regedit option.

  2. 45 RPM said on August 22, 2023 at 9:02 am
    Reply

    Is this cut and paste from a Microsoft PR paper, because it 1000% BS:

    “By listening to user insights, Microsoft has demonstrated its commitment to refining the Windows experience based on real-world needs.”

    Windows 11 is proof they don’t give a s*it.

    1. elong45 said on August 23, 2023 at 12:25 am
      Reply

      Worked for me just now

    2. Robert N said on August 28, 2023 at 10:55 pm
      Reply

      I agree! Windows 11 was a downgrade to me and I kept all 8 computers in our family on Windows 10 as a result. They didn’t listen to any customers. The taskbar was THE main reason I stayed away from Windows 11. With 6 monitors, it is impossible to navigate so many browser tabs, without the feature. I will try the new version in the virtual box to see if it is worth it yet.

  3. Anonymous said on August 23, 2023 at 11:33 pm
    Reply

    Microsoft did a terrible job with this implementation.

    They simply need to employ the creator of StartAllBack to fix Windows. He is smarter and more talented than the entire campus of Microsoft employees.

    1. Anonymous said on September 4, 2023 at 11:36 pm
      Reply

      lol

  4. Joe Mama said on August 24, 2023 at 12:10 am
    Reply

    Thank you so much! I work in IT and this is extremely useful information!

  5. Anonymous said on August 27, 2023 at 9:34 pm
    Reply

    Thanks man. The second method worked great!

  6. Anonymous said on August 28, 2023 at 1:16 pm
    Reply

    I used the second method, and i got exactly what i expected.

  7. adrian said on September 1, 2023 at 12:52 am
    Reply

    Using the Bypass 2: Use a banned email address email worked fantastically as I had gone to far to use the bypass 1.
    I will be back when I next have a problem.
    Keep you the great work

  8. John G. said on September 4, 2023 at 6:15 pm
    Reply

    W11 File Explorer is the worst crap ever done. W11 is the biggest shame ever.

  9. MarineRecon said on September 4, 2023 at 9:14 pm
    Reply

    Just one more reason for me to go to Linux when Windows 10 ages out.

  10. Dustyn said on September 4, 2023 at 9:28 pm
    Reply

    How about a DARK MODE for your website? That would be oh so nice.

    1. Tom Hawack said on September 5, 2023 at 12:55 am
      Reply

      Something like this : [https://img.justpaste.me/image/8617] maybe?
      Done with ‘Dark Reader Extension for ? Firefox’ [https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/darkreader/]

      This comment was written on [https://www.ghacks.net/windows-11-installation-has-failed-how-to-fix-this-upgrade-error/#comment-4573155}

  11. Anonymous said on September 5, 2023 at 2:05 am
    Reply

    Microsoft completely ruined File Explorer by converting to XAML/WinUI/whatever new bloated modern garbage. Its worse than it ever was.

  12. Invoker said on September 5, 2023 at 3:32 pm
    Reply

    i tested it on win10 current edition. speeds up explorer like a charm

  13. LOEL LARZELERE said on September 13, 2023 at 8:07 am
    Reply

    SO what is the priority numbers to give preference to ethernet over wireless?

  14. christop_bader said on September 14, 2023 at 1:50 am
    Reply

    Worked very well happy to have Windows Photo Viewer back in action in Windows-11

  15. Anonymous said on September 16, 2023 at 4:29 am
    Reply

    Worked for me (registry option) thank god, I can use the search option to find things on my computer again. Thank you so much!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved