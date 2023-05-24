Microsoft unveils Windows Copilot at Build 2023

The initial day of Microsoft's annual Build 2023 event centered on the exploration of AI's possibilities. During his keynote speech, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, delved into the forthcoming advancements in AI and introduced several technologies empowered by AI. One of the notable unveilings was the Copilot functionality integrated into Windows 11, enhancing user experience. Additionally, Microsoft launched Azure AI Studio, an innovative platform enabling organizations to create their personalized AI chatbots.

Azure AI Studio provides organizations and developers with a valuable tool to leverage the Azure OpenAI Service. This integration enables them to harness the power of OpenAI chatbots alongside their proprietary data, facilitating the creation of personalized chat assistants or applications. By combining OpenAI's chatbot capabilities with their own data, users can unlock a new level of functionality and enhance the effectiveness of their chat-based solutions or apps.

"We’re excited to share our new Azure AI Studio. With just a few clicks, developers can now ground powerful conversational AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and GPT-4, on their own data. With Azure OpenAI Service on your data, coming to public preview, and Azure Cognitive Search, employees, customers, and partners can discover information buried in the volumes of data, text, and images using natural language-based app interfaces," Microsoft said in a blog post.

According to the company, over 4,500 businesses, including Coursera, Grammarly, Volvo, and IKEA, have experienced the advantages of utilizing the Azure OpenAI Service.

Microsft Fabric

In addition to the aforementioned announcements, Microsoft also introduced its latest analytics platform called Fabric. This innovative platform will be built upon Microsoft's OneLake data lake infrastructure. Notably, Fabric has the capability to import data from external sources such as Google Cloud Platform and Amazon's Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), broadening its data integration capabilities.

Fabric represents the convergence of various technologies, including Azure Data Factory, Azure Synapse Analytics, and Power BI. By integrating these distinct components, Microsoft aims to provide a comprehensive and unified analytics solution to users.

Windows Copilot

Microsoft unveiled Windows Copilot, an AI-powered virtual assistant. Copilot extends its functionality beyond Windows 11 and can be found in other Microsoft products such as the Edge web browser and the Office suite of applications.

With Copilot, users can conveniently perform actions like activating the night light mode or changing the desktop background by accessing a shortcut on the taskbar. This action triggers a sidebar where users can interact with the virtual assistant and communicate their commands or queries.

Earlier this month, we reported on Microsoft's major technological advancement in bolstering its AI-powered tool, Copilot, with new features. Now, the company has launched the Copilot Early Access Program, offering exclusive usage rights to select businesses before its public release. With integration into popular Microsoft 365 apps like Word, Excel, and Teams, Copilot has the potential to revolutionize daily work tasks. The program, available to 600 enterprise customers by invitation only, showcases the immense potential Copilot holds for enhancing productivity. Microsoft's ongoing efforts to expand Copilot's capabilities and accessibility demonstrate their commitment to harnessing the power of AI to streamline work processes.

