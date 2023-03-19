If using Excel is part of your daily life, you need a few keyboard shortcuts. Whether it be using worksheets, implementing formulas, or organizing your work, Excel shortcuts help improve productivity. We will provide some useful shortcuts that will help improve your Excel efficiency.

Excel Shortcuts

Action Shortcut General Creating a new workbook Ctrl + N Saving a workbook Ctrl + S Opening the print menu Ctrl + P Opening options in Excel Alt, F, T Opening the right-click menu Shift + F10 Protecting or unprotecting a workbook Alt, R, P, W Protecting or unprotecting a worksheet Alt, R, P, S Input and Editing Copying Ctrl + C Cutting Ctrl + X Pasting Ctrl + V Opening a Paste Special window Ctrl + Alt + V Undoing Ctrl + Z Redoing Ctrl + Y Copying data and formatting from the above cell Ctrl + D Using the Flash Fill function Ctrl + E Inserting the current date Ctrl + ; (Semicolon) Inserting the current time Ctrl + Shift + : (Colon) Navigation and Selection Moving to a cell Arrow key Moving to the first cell Ctrl + Home Moving to the last cell of the right populated column Ctrl + End Moving to the first cell in the current row Home Moving to the edge cell within a certain region Ctrl + Arrow key Moving one screen up or down Page up/down Moving one screen right or left Alt + Page down/up Moving to the next or previous sheet Ctrl + Page down/up Selecting a cell in a chosen direction Shift + Arrow key Selecting one screen right or left Shift + Alt + Page down/up Selecting a row Shift + Space Selecting a column Ctrl + Space Selecting additional rows, columns, or cells Ctrl + Left click Selecting the entire active worksheet Ctrl + A Toggling Ribbon shortcuts Alt Navigating Ribbon sections Alt, Arrow key Opening the Find and Replace function Ctrl + F Zooming in Ctrl + Alt + = (Equals) Zooming out Ctrl + Alt + - (Minus) Visibility and Grouping Hiding a row Ctrl + 9 Hiding a column Ctrl + 0 Opening the Group window function Shift + Alt + Right arrow Opening the Ungroup window function Shift + Alt + Left arrow Tables and Graphs Creating a table Ctrl + T Open the table styles window Alt, H, T Inserting a row above Alt, H, I, R Inserting a column to the left Alt, H, I, C Opening the PivotTable menu Alt, N, V Opening the PivotTable wizard Alt, D, P Formatting Opening the Format Cells window Ctrl + 1 Applying a General number format Ctrl + Shift + ~ (Tilde) Applying the Currency format Ctrl + Shift + $ (Dollar) Applying the Percentage format Ctrl + Shift + % (Percent) Applying a Scientific format Ctrl + Shift + ^ (Caret) Applying the Date format Ctrl + Shift + # (Hash) Applying the Time format Ctrl + Shift + @ (At) Applying or removing bold Ctrl + B Applying or removing italic Ctrl + I Applying left align Alt, H, A, L Applying center align Alt, H, A, C Applying right align Alt, H, A, R Adjusting the row height Alt, H, O, H Adjusting the column width Alt, H, O, W Applying a bottom border Alt, H, B, O Applying a top border Alt, H, B, P Applying a left border Alt, H, B, L Applying a right border Alt, H, B, R Applying all borders Ctrl + Shift + & (Ampersand) Removing all borders on selected cells Ctrl + Shift + _ (Underscore) Opening the border menu Alt, H, B Inserting a note Shift + F2 Formulas and Macros Inserting the AutoSum formula Alt + = (Equal) Expanding or collapsing the formula bar Ctrl + Shift + U Opening the Insert function window Shift + F3 Opening the Visual Basic editor Alt + F11 Opening the Macro window Alt + F8

With so many cool shortcuts at your fingertips, you can see how your efficiency improves. We hope this article helps you and makes life simpler in the world of Microsoft Office.

