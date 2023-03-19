Excel Keyboard Shortcuts

Trevor Monteiro
Mar 19, 2023
Updated • Mar 16, 2023
Microsoft, Tutorials
If using Excel is part of your daily life, you need a few keyboard shortcuts. Whether it be using worksheets, implementing formulas, or organizing your work, Excel shortcuts help improve productivity. We will provide some useful shortcuts that will help improve your Excel efficiency.

Excel Keyboard Shortcuts

Excel Shortcuts

Action Shortcut
General
Creating a new workbook Ctrl + N
Saving a workbook Ctrl + S
Opening the print menu Ctrl + P
Opening options in Excel  Alt, F, T
Opening the right-click menu Shift + F10
Protecting or unprotecting a workbook Alt, R, P, W
Protecting or unprotecting a worksheet Alt, R, P, S
Input and Editing
Copying Ctrl + C
Cutting Ctrl + X
Pasting Ctrl + V
Opening a Paste Special window Ctrl + Alt + V
Undoing Ctrl + Z
Redoing Ctrl + Y
Copying data and formatting from the above cell Ctrl + D
Using the Flash Fill function Ctrl + E
Inserting the current date Ctrl + ; (Semicolon)
Inserting the current time Ctrl + Shift + : (Colon)
Navigation and Selection
Moving to a cell Arrow key
Moving to the first cell Ctrl + Home
Moving to the last cell of the right populated column Ctrl + End
Moving to the first cell in the current row Home
Moving to the edge cell within a certain region Ctrl + Arrow key
Moving one screen up or down Page up/down
Moving one screen right or left Alt + Page down/up
Moving to the next or previous sheet Ctrl + Page down/up
Selecting a cell in a chosen direction Shift + Arrow key
Selecting one screen right or left Shift + Alt + Page down/up
Selecting a row Shift + Space
Selecting a column Ctrl + Space
Selecting additional rows, columns, or cells Ctrl + Left click
Selecting the entire active worksheet Ctrl + A
Toggling Ribbon shortcuts Alt
Navigating Ribbon sections Alt, Arrow key
Opening the Find and Replace function Ctrl + F
Zooming in Ctrl + Alt + = (Equals)
Zooming out Ctrl + Alt + - (Minus)
Visibility and Grouping
Hiding a row Ctrl + 9
Hiding a column Ctrl + 0
Opening the Group window function Shift + Alt + Right arrow
Opening the Ungroup window function Shift + Alt + Left arrow
Tables and Graphs
Creating a table Ctrl + T
Open the table styles window Alt, H, T
Inserting a row above Alt, H, I, R
Inserting a column to the left Alt, H, I, C
Opening the PivotTable menu Alt, N, V
Opening the PivotTable wizard Alt, D, P
Formatting
Opening the Format Cells window Ctrl + 1
Applying a General number format Ctrl + Shift + ~ (Tilde)
Applying the Currency format Ctrl + Shift + $ (Dollar)
Applying the Percentage format Ctrl + Shift + % (Percent)
Applying a Scientific format Ctrl + Shift + ^ (Caret)
Applying the Date format Ctrl + Shift + # (Hash)
Applying the Time format Ctrl + Shift + @ (At)
Applying or removing bold Ctrl + B
Applying or removing italic Ctrl + I
Applying left align Alt, H, A, L
Applying center align Alt, H, A, C
Applying right align Alt, H, A, R
Adjusting the row height Alt, H, O, H
Adjusting the column width Alt, H, O, W
Applying a bottom border Alt, H, B, O
Applying a top border Alt, H, B, P
Applying a left border Alt, H, B, L
Applying a right border Alt, H, B, R
Applying all borders Ctrl + Shift + & (Ampersand)
Removing all borders on selected cells Ctrl + Shift + _ (Underscore)
Opening the border menu Alt, H, B
Inserting a note Shift + F2
Formulas and Macros
Inserting the AutoSum formula Alt + = (Equal)
Expanding or collapsing the formula bar Ctrl + Shift + U
Opening the Insert function window Shift + F3
Opening the Visual Basic editor Alt + F11
Opening the Macro window Alt + F8

With so many cool shortcuts at your fingertips, you can see how your efficiency improves. We hope this article helps you and makes life simpler in the world of Microsoft Office.

