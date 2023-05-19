Grammarly Business: What is it?

Grammarly is one of the most used online tools by students, writers, and a bunch of other people. The company wants to widen its span and get more interest from employees and employers. Recently, the company announced Grammarly Business, its new app, to attract more people. Let's take a look at what it is!

The company revealed its new product recently at an event, and the biggest names of Grammarly came to the stage to share their thoughts about the new product. The change is part of Grammarly's ambition to ride the generative AI wave and transition from a grammar-and-spelling checker used in education to a business communications and workflow tool. Here is everything you need to know about Grammarly Business.

What is Grammarly Business?

Grammarly has helped many people with their writing so far. Grammarly Business, on the other hand, is modifying this. This new service has a number of features that can assist firms in streamlining their writing processes. Grammarly Business will help enterprise owners to streamline their businesses.

"Clear the stops and starts of business writing with the #1 communication assistant with generative AI capabilities built in. Working in more than 500,000 apps and websites, Grammarly Business saves time and boosts productivity for the whole organization," says the official website.

The program can summarize essential points in a lengthy email chain, determine whether the material has previously been shared within the business, and generate a response. It can link to other popular workplace tools like Slack and Gmail, highlight priority tasks for employees, and create responses to peers across several messaging platforms.

“We’ve been helping our users with AI to communicate more effectively for over a decade; now it’s time to go beyond words,” said Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Grammarly's Chief Executive Officer.

According to the firm, the initial Grammarly Business capabilities will be available for users to test in June, with further functionality added over time.

How much is Grammarly Business?

Three dollars more expensive than the Premium package, Grammarly Business is priced at $15. The three-dollar difference offers many distinct features, from team features t security, including account roles and permissions and SAML single sign-on. Below you can find a detailed price chart:

3—9 seats: $180 USD per seat annually / $15 USD average cost per month

10—49 seats: $174 USD per seat annually / $14.50 USD average cost per month

50—149 seats: $150 USD per seat annually / $12.50 USD average cost per month

Luckily, Grammarly Business offers a free trial that you can take a look at before paying the $15 fee.

The rise of Grammarly

Grammarly is one of the most used AI tools that helps people enhance their writing abilities and texts. With the rise of generative AI tools, more people became aware of Grammary and started using it to write better texts and emails.

“If a business wants to truly benefit from generative AI, it should be integrated across all applications used by employees. Particularly as people write across various platforms and applications, being present where they are can allow for constant learning and automation of workflows and will ultimately save time and promote creativity,” said Roy-Chowdhury.

