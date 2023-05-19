Grammarly Business: What is it?

grammarly business
Onur Demirkol
May 19, 2023
Updated • May 18, 2023
Apps
|
0

Grammarly is one of the most used online tools by students, writers, and a bunch of other people. The company wants to widen its span and get more interest from employees and employers. Recently, the company announced Grammarly Business, its new app, to attract more people. Let's take a look at what it is!

The company revealed its new product recently at an event, and the biggest names of Grammarly came to the stage to share their thoughts about the new product. The change is part of Grammarly's ambition to ride the generative AI wave and transition from a grammar-and-spelling checker used in education to a business communications and workflow tool. Here is everything you need to know about Grammarly Business.

Grammarly Business
Grammarly

What is Grammarly Business?

Grammarly has helped many people with their writing so far. Grammarly Business, on the other hand, is modifying this. This new service has a number of features that can assist firms in streamlining their writing processes. Grammarly Business will help enterprise owners to streamline their businesses.

"Clear the stops and starts of business writing with the #1 communication assistant with generative AI capabilities built in. Working in more than 500,000 apps and websites, Grammarly Business saves time and boosts productivity for the whole organization," says the official website.

The program can summarize essential points in a lengthy email chain, determine whether the material has previously been shared within the business, and generate a response. It can link to other popular workplace tools like Slack and Gmail, highlight priority tasks for employees, and create responses to peers across several messaging platforms.

“We’ve been helping our users with AI to communicate more effectively for over a decade; now it’s time to go beyond words,” said Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, Grammarly's Chief Executive Officer.

According to the firm, the initial Grammarly Business capabilities will be available for users to test in June, with further functionality added over time.

Grammarly Business
Grammarly

How much is Grammarly Business?

Three dollars more expensive than the Premium package, Grammarly Business is priced at $15. The three-dollar difference offers many distinct features, from team features t security, including account roles and permissions and SAML single sign-on. Below you can find a detailed price chart:

  • 3—9 seats: $180 USD per seat annually / $15 USD average cost per month
  • 10—49 seats: $174 USD per seat annually / $14.50 USD average cost per month
  • 50—149 seats: $150 USD per seat annually / $12.50 USD average cost per month

Luckily, Grammarly Business offers a free trial that you can take a look at before paying the $15 fee.

The rise of Grammarly

Grammarly is one of the most used AI tools that helps people enhance their writing abilities and texts. With the rise of generative AI tools, more people became aware of Grammary and started using it to write better texts and emails.

“If a business wants to truly benefit from generative AI, it should be integrated across all applications used by employees. Particularly as people write across various platforms and applications, being present where they are can allow for constant learning and automation of workflows and will ultimately save time and promote creativity,” said Roy-Chowdhury.

Advertisement

Related content

OpenAI releases official ChatGPT app for iOS; coming soon to Android

OpenAI releases official ChatGPT app for iOS; coming soon to Android

Fake ChatGPT apps have invaded the AppStore and Play Store
whatsapp context menu

WhatsApp to change context menu for better experience
TikTok Montana ban

Montana puts a stop to TikTok

Commenting gets animated with GIFs on Instagram
SwiftKey Keyboard for iOS now lets you compose messages, translate text

SwiftKey Keyboard for iOS now lets you compose messages, translate text

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved