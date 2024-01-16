Microsoft Copilot Pro with GPT-4 Turbo launched for $20 per month

Microsoft Copilot Pro with GPT-4 Turbo launched for $20 per month
Ashwin
Jan 16, 2024
Microsoft
Microsoft has announced a new subscription called Copilot Pro for individual users. It will offer AI-powered features similar to those that are available in Copilot Pro for Microsoft 365.

The Redmond company introduced Bing Chat about a year ago, before rebranding it to Copilot. The AI-chatbot, which debuted as an assistant for web search. It rose to fame rapidly thanks to the Bing mobile apps, and the chatbot was added to Skype and SwiftKey. Copilot eventually evolved into a desktop app which was released for Windows 11 and Windows 10. Microsoft is going all in with AI, its new keyboard design replaces the menu key with a new Copilot key.

Copilot Pro with GPT-4 Turbo launches today

Microsoft brought Copilot to its office suite, specifically, for Microsoft Office 365 users, allowing them to use the AI to generate content to assist them in writing letters, draft mails, notes, essays, summarize content, coding, and other creative purposes, right from within Office apps. It also supports voice input.

Copilot Pro offers the same experience, but is designed for end users. You will need a Microsoft Office 365 subscription (Personal or Family) to access the AI-powered features in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote. Microsoft Copilot Pro is available across devices on PC via Bing, Edge, Start, Mac, iPad, and on the web. The AI-assistant is also coming soon to phones.

Don't have an Office 365 subscription? You can still get Copilot Pro to get priority access to OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo. The subscription will allow users to access the new language model even during peak times with faster performance. The Redmond company says it will soon bring an option to toggle between various language models.

Copilot Pro includes support for Image Creator from Designer (formerly called Bing Image Creator) that you can use to generate images using text commands. Microsoft says that it is faster (than the free tier), and supports 100 boosts (number of turns for image generation) per day with detailed image quality. Users will be able to customize the image with options such as selecting a landscape format.

Here is a comparison chart that highlights the differences between Copilot free vs Copilot Pro vs Copilot for Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Copilot Pro vs Free plans comparison

Image courtesy: Microsoft

Microsoft debuts Copilot GPT

Microsoft is also launching Copilot GPT, which it says is a customized version of the chatbot that can be tailored for specific topics such as fitness, travel, cooking. The announcement also says that the company will soon introduce a Copilot GPT Builder that will allow users to create their own Copilot GPTs, and use it to interact with the AI with a simple set of prompts.

Microsoft Copilot GPT Builder

Image via: Microsoft's YouTube

Interested in Copilot Pro? You can subscribe to the service for $20 per month/ per user. Copilot Pro is available in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, and the United States. It supports the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Microsoft has also announced the general availability of Copilot for Android and iOS, but the app has been available publicly for a few weeks.

Do you use Copilot?

Comments

  1. ECJ said on January 16, 2024 at 12:46 pm
    Reply

    Should it still be spelt Micro$oft, or should it be MicroGrift now? Also, the name’s way too short to be worth $240 per person per year; needs to be something like this:

    Copilot Pro with GPT-4 Turbo Cloud for Business 365 Plus S Grifters Update

  2. Sunny Flowers said on January 16, 2024 at 9:22 am
    Reply

    The old useless clippy is now baptized as copilot for 2024. People who are not aware that today’s AI is even less functional than the algorithm’s from the 1980’s will likely pay out the $240 a year for the worthless set of code. The software will likely be found useful to those elements in our society who are always spreading lies online – in particular some unhinged politicians and deranged billionaire psychopaths. Snake oil for $20 a month is actually really expensive – and not worth one cent.

