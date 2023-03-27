If you wonder how to enable Microsoft Loop app, you are not alone. Many people want to empower their organization and join the modern workplace movement by enabling Loop. So, what is the reason for this hype?

If you don't know what Microsoft Loop is, check out the article we explained for you. With the Notion competitor, your team can work together efficiently from different locations or in a mixed-office setting. Microsoft Loop app allows you to create and share "Loop components," which are movable pieces of material that sync between the Loop app, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, Word Online, and Whiteboard.

If you already know what Loop offers and want to start using it with your team, continue reading.

How to enable Microsoft Loop app?

Follow the steps below to enable Microsoft Loop app in your organization:

Create a security group that includes everyone you'd like to let into the Microsoft Loop app during Public Preview and give them permission to use it.

Establish a Cloud Policy that will allow the Loop app to function, and restrict its scope to the security group you just made.

After an hour or so, check in to the Microsoft Loop app to see the new configuration take effect.

Make that the correct services are allowed through the firewall.

That's all! If you did it right, your team would see the Microsoft Loop app.

If you need a detailed explanation of how to enable Microsoft Loop app, you can check the official guide.

For today's firms to keep up with the pace of change, they need up-to-date tools that can handle uncertainty and provide employees the freedom to work how and where they like. With the Microsoft Loop app, remote teams can collaborate on ideas, plans, and projects like never before, regardless of physical location. It's a game-changing co-creation experience that works across all of your devices, apps, and platforms to unite your teams, content, and work.

This new tool from Microsoft combines the power of a blank canvas with the mobility of individual components that can be shared around all of the Office 365 programs. So, do you think the Microsoft Loop app will be successful? Comment below!

