Microsoft Build 2023: How to watch, what to expect

One of the most awaited events for developers this year, Microsoft Build 2023, will go live on May 23, and in this guide, we will show you how to watch it and what to expect!

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft launched Bing chatbot in February, and the company has been rolling out AI-powered features without stopping. From Azure integrations to Microsoft 365 Copilot, it looks like the tradition will continue for the remainder of this year. You will probably hear the word "AI" many times during Microsoft Build 2023, but before that, you need to know how to watch it.

How to watch Microsoft Build 2023?

Microsoft Build 2023 will be streamed live on Microsoft Developer's official YouTube channel. You can watch it live here. It will start on May 23 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella will take the stage and make the opening speech for 30 minutes. Apart from Nadella, there will be 19 more speakers, including some of the important names like OpenAI's Co-founder and president, Greg Brockman, and Microsoft's corporate vice president, head of product, and developer division, Amanda Silver.

You can also check out the official webpage of Microsoft Build 2023 and register for the event. The event will take place between May 23-25, but the live stream will only cover the first two days. For an exclusive 3-day experience, you need to buy a ticket and be there in person.

After some time, this year's Microsoft Build event will finally accept the audience, and it will be held at Seattle Convention Center. The tickets are priced at $1,525, excluding the flight, accommodation, and all the other expenses, which means that you will have to spend way more than that.

If you want to watch the event from your computer, check out the starting times in different parts of the world:

New York: 11:30 a.m.

Los Angeles: 8:30 a.m.

Mexico City: 9:30 a.m.

London: 4:30 p.m.

Madrid: 5:30 p.m.

New Delhi: 9:00 p.m.

Tokyo: 12:30 a.m. (May 24)

Sydney: 1:30 a.m. (May 24)

Expectations

Well, it wouldn't be a surprise if Microsoft surpasses Google's "AI" record of using the word over 140 times throughout the I/O 2023 event. Microsoft has been actively investing billions of dollars in OpenAI, and the company is one of the leaders in the field.

The biggest expectation is that Microsoft will announce more AI-powered solutions to make developers' lives easier. It looks like the company's main focus, at least for the next couple of years, will be artificial intelligence and how to make life easier with distinct features.

This year's Microsoft Build event will feature names like OpenAI's co-founder Greg Brockman, AI researcher Andrej Karpathy, and Microsoft's CTO EVP of AI, Kevin Scott. Prepare for an AI-heavy event!

Advertisement