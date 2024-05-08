Unactivated Windows 11 systems could soon block access to Microsoft Edge settings

Microsoft Edge
Martin Brinkmann
May 8, 2024
Updated • May 8, 2024
Windows 11 News
|
6

Microsoft is testing new activation related restrictions on Windows 11 currently that affect the system's integrated Microsoft Edge browser.

Windows 11 can be installed without a product key. This leaves the operating system in an unactivated state. While the system works fine for the most part, it does display reminders and a watermark, and does prevent access to certain personalization options, such as setting wallpapers (there is a way around that).

Activate Windows

Windows 11 works fine in most areas. You can install programs, use the Microsoft Store, update the operating system, or make administrative changes.

Soon, Microsoft may block access to some Microsoft Edge settings however.

Microsoft Edge Settings blocked

Discovered by our colleagues over at Windows Latest, and verified by us, Microsoft is testing several activation related flags in recent Edge Canary builds. These lock access to settings and may display notifications that Windows 11 is not activated.

The easiest way to test this is to install Windows 11 without providing a product key in a virtual machine. The system is not activated in this case, unless you sign-in with a Microsoft account that has a linked digital Windows-key associated with it.

Edge Windows 11 not activated

Once enabled, Edge displays the following message in Settings on systems that are not activated: "We notice your Windows is not activated, some customization has been limited".

This notice is shown on every page of the Settings. Not many settings are blocked at the time of writing. The "When Edge starts" preference is inaccessible, which means that you can't change anymore how Edge opens.

In other words, it is not possible to switch from Edge's new tab page to another start page or resting the previous session.

The test is a work in progress. It is possible that Microsoft is going to add more restrictions to the settings of the browser in future updates.

Why is Microsoft testing the change?

There is no official statement from Microsoft about the change or the motivation behind it. While it may impact consumers, the likelier target seems to be organizations.

After all, it takes just a few seconds to install another browser on Windows 11:

  1. Open Start.
  2. Type cmd and press the Enter-key.
  3. Type winget install Mozilla Firefox and press the Enter-key again.

You can replace Mozilla Firefox with the name of another browser, e.g.,  Google Chrome, Brave, Vivaldi, or Opera.

For organizations, implications may be more severe. Employees may be required to use Edge. When they see the activation message, they might ask their coworkers or superiors about it, or, in case of disgruntled employees, report the incident.

Closing Words

It remains to be seen if Microsoft implements the change in Microsoft Edge stable. If it does, it might even drive some home users to using a different browser.

What is your take on the feature? 

Summary
Not activated Windows 11 systems could soon block access to Microsoft Edge settings
Article Name
Not activated Windows 11 systems could soon block access to Microsoft Edge settings
Description
Microsoft is testing new activation related restrictions on Windows 11 currently that affect the system's integrated Microsoft Edge browser.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

PC

Canalys: every PC sold will be an AI PC by 2030

Windows 11 24H2 won't boot if the PC does not support this CPU feature
Store

Microsoft Store apps install quicker now and with extra Telemetry
Intel

Microsoft publishes new Registry security mitigation for Intel processors (Spectre)

Microsoft continues push to turn Windows into an advertising space
Windows Copilot Key

Intel: Microsoft AI PCs need a Copilot Key

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John said on May 8, 2024 at 3:04 pm
    Reply

    That would be a darn shame to not be able to adjust Edge settings. Microsoft should be glad you want to install Windows 11 at all.

  2. bruh said on May 8, 2024 at 3:00 pm
    Reply

    Oh well, who uses Edge anyway?

  3. Anonymous said on May 8, 2024 at 2:07 pm
    Reply

    Typical Microsoft action. They shoot themselves in the foot. Thanks for the article, Martin. I don’t use Edge now. I have banished it from my system.

  4. Nosedive said on May 8, 2024 at 1:33 pm
    Reply

    Where do they get these ridiculous ideas from? I wish they could think of the features that were left out and neglected to include back into Windows 11 after combining their horrible 10X UI into Windows 10 and releasing 11 half baked and unfinished.

    Why are there still so few customization options in the taskbar and start menu? Why is this new menu that appears when you right-click still such a useless piece of junk?

  5. Caper said on May 8, 2024 at 1:01 pm
    Reply

    My take on the future is the same as in the past – not using or even opening Edge at all. In future times Edge will be the first prog getting uninstalled for good thanks to one of the few good decisions made by EU gov.

  6. John G. said on May 8, 2024 at 11:06 am
    Reply

    I still don’t know if it’s some kind of good news or bad news. Probably good ones. Thanks for the article!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved