Microsoft lists reasons why Windows 11 is better than Windows 10 but forgets to mention this
Windows 10 is a dying operating system. Microsoft plans to end support for Windows 10 in October 2025. While customers may extend support by up to three years, they have to pay Microsoft for that privilege.
It should not come as a surprise that Microsoft's primary goal is to get customers to migrate to Windows 11. Existing PCs may be upgraded to Windows 11, and if that is not possible, Microsoft recommends to buy a new PC with Windows 11 instead.
Microsoft published a comparison table to highlight the advantages that Windows 11 has over Windows 10. The list compares Windows features and lists several that are Windows 11 exclusive. It is a biased list, as Microsoft's intention is to get customers on Windows 11.
Windows 11 exclusive features
Microsoft lists the following features that are exclusive to Windows 11:
- New user interface that "is easier on the eyes and easier to use".
- The Widgets interface that displays news and other information.
- Smart recommendations in the Start menu and File Explorer.
- File Explorer tabs.
- Energy recommendations to track energy efficiency.
- Passkeys integrated with Windows Hello.
- Wake on approach. Lock on leave.
- Smart App Control by limiting application installs to those "with good reputations".
- Seamless redocking.
- Live captions.
- Narrator supports natural voices.
- Windows Studio Effects for video calls (only on certain Qualcomm devices).
- Auto HDR.
- Dynamic Lighting.
- Cross Adapter Scan Out to "reduce latency and increase frame rates on gaming laptops".
- Windows games optimizations.
- Controller bar to jump back into games.
You can check out the full list here.
The list is surprisingly small. The usefulness of many depends largely on how the Windows PC is used. Non-gamers may find all gaming related exclusive features not appealing.
Some features may also appeal less to certain users. Smart recommendations or Widgets, for example, are not liked by all Windows 11 users.
Here is what is missing
Microsoft does not list a single feature that is exclusive to Windows 10. This is understandable, as the company wants to convince customers to use Windows 11, not to stick to Windows 10.
This Microsoft support page lists features that are deprecated or removed in Windows 11.
Here are the highlights:
- Start Menu Live Tiles.
- Taskbar cannot be moved to the side or top anymore.
- File Explorer lacks option to save searches.
- Desktop wallpapers do not sync anymore.
- Internet Explorer replaced by Microsoft Edge with IE Mode.
Not everyone likes or uses these features.
There are other developments in Windows 11, and to a lesser degree in Windows 10, that may make Windows 10 look favorable to some. One of the main issues is the introduction and acceleration of advertisement under Windows 11.
Microsoft is using Windows 11 to advertise its own products and services, and is also trying to promote apps from other developers.
Here is an incomplete list:
- The Lock Screen may show advertisement.
- Settings Home shows ads for Microsoft 365 and other subscription services, such as Game Pass.
- The Get Help shows ads.
- Weather app showed ads and MSN content; was removed again.
- App promotions in the Start menu under Recommended. Find out how to turn off App Promotions here.
- Popup ads, for instance to advertise Bing.
The elephant in the room
Millions of Windows 10 PCs cannot be upgraded to Windows 11. New or missing features do not matter for these, as the PCs will never get the offer via Windows Update to upgrade to Windows 11.
While most can be upgraded by bypassing the Windows 11 system requirements checks, some cannot. Microsoft introduces stricter restrictions in Windows 11 version 24H2, which will come out later this year.
It is possible that future updates will introduce new requirements or enforce them. Affected devices are then stuck on a particular version of Windows 11, which will run out of support eventually.
This leaves just two options to keep on using the devices:
- Stay on the unsupported version of Windows 10 or 11.
- Migrate the device to Linux.
The first option is not recommended, as it leaves the system open to potential attacks. While some of this can be mitigated, for instance by cutting any connection to the Internet, it is not practicable for most use cases.
Migrating to Linux is the second option. It is a daunting task, as it requires getting to know a new operating system from scratch.
What about you? Do you run Windows 10 on your devices? What will you do in October 2025?
Comments
IT’s piece of shit, no needs to clarify
Keep up or fall behind (with current technology), it’s your choice people. Having a PC or internet access is not a god nor government given right.
I don’t like M.$ or Windows 11 and everything on that list of exclusive features is a major annoyance to me save one, but I am using it on brand new PC’s I just built with top of the line hardware and, step by irritating forking step, I am learning how to tame it.
Why? Because I choose to keep up.
Use this until 2032 https://sysconf16.github.io/information/technology/guides/software/lists/installing-windows-10-iot-enterprise-ltsc-2021.html
There’s an even bigger issue with this: “Internet Explorer replaced by Microsoft Edge with IE Mode”.
There are *many thousands* of applications businesses use that don’t actually use IE 11, but that use the “webbrowser control”. Yes it’s legacy, but a) it works great and easy to code to compared to what replaced it. It’s used to create web based interfaced within .exe’s. It still runs fine even on Windows 11 OOB.
These will break. Many developers will not have either the time or resources or both to update these apps, and even those that can will have challenges that are not in the least trivial.
Want to lose IE? OK, but leave the core behind just lose the interface. Then and tossed in to it, they’re killing vbscript. They’re connected in MS’s view, but aren’t at all – vbscript has not spread malware in many years, mainly as there are way better vectors and since even the worst antivirus will catch-and-kill vbscript behaving badly.
This is 100% BS and many companies are going to be seriously and negatively impacted.
I love reading does comments from bottom to top. It’s just marvelous.
Do you run Windows 10 on your devices? What will you do in October 2025?
first Q easy A, 1with W10 a few others with different Linux distros daily mint cinnamon
second Q, I don’t even know what I’m gonna do tomorrow let alone in October 2025
cheers Martin
I’ve always wondered what OS & customization the developers/staff/CEOs of major corporate computing industries use for themselves. I just cannot imagine that they manage to bear the advertisement & tracking tsunami their companies are imposing to users. Don’t tell me that Larry Page or Sergey Brin use ‘uBlock Origin’ for instance :) Is there a magic key reserved to members of a whatever secret computing society, or maybe do they all use Linux?!
but crap windows 10 is way better then rip off windows 11 and the only way they can fix windows 11 is turn off updates and addon’s and stop messing up windows 11 like ai and now crap spyware called Recall that send’s info of all you do to microsoft
Or the latest offering from MS – Recall. Makes you feel safe – especially if you’re a complete novice user. What I don’t understand is the stranglehold MS has on our government and businesses. The OS is clearly spying on everyone and is continually being patched to block the latest security issue. It presents a major risk to our security as a country yet we can’t seem to break the stranglehold.
Apple has long had a function similar to Microsoft Recall, called Time Machine.
Linux Mint Cinnamon is great starting point for those switching to Linux from Windows.
Linux Mint Cinnamon based on Ubuntu: https://linuxmint.com/download.php EDGE ISO has newer Linux Kernel for those whose hardware is too recent.
Linux Mint Debian Edition: https://linuxmint.com/download_lmde.php
I dual boot Linux Mint and Windows 11 Pro on workstation. When connecting a customers hard drive, pulled from an old dead PC to read the files, W11 takes up to 20 minutes to open the User folder. Linux Mint is almost instantaneous, a big time saver. Mint is as fast as W7 was. W11 while useful is slower in everything it does. It’s a bit pathetic.
LTSC Edition is the only decentish edition of Windows 10 and 11 out of the box.
What are your preferences Martin?
Windows 11 is losing market share to Windows 10. I haven’t installed any updates on 10 since the last time they broke my system, and won’t do it again.
Microsoft betrayed its customers by saying that Windows 10 was the last Windows, and then releasing 11 due to an inferiority complex to Apple.
“Windows 10 is a dying operating system”
Let us l remove the “10” from this sentence and make it better. Repeat after me :
Windows is a dying operating system.
Let’s leave it to die in peace.
W11 is better than W10 because it can cause less damage because it’s installed in only the 25% of the whole computers worldwide. Just trying to be ironic in this grey monday. Thanks for the article! :]
We all use computers differently. Windows 11 allows me to continue to make programming calls to Windows libraries. Those who don’t need to stick to Windows might balance the effort to load and learn Linux against learning how to cripple unwanted Windows features. HOWEVER, its a personal decision. Don’t let the Linux user tell you Linux is better. Linux is different and may or may not be better, depending on what you need from it.
I agree, Linux is different than Windows, and Linux is not better than Windows when you have to use Windows because there are some things not available on Linux or your government or bank or insures or whatever big co does not allow you to use Linux. Than theirs only one solution.
Actually if you plan to switch to Linux, allways keep your old W10 W7 or whatever and buy a cheap refurbish laptop install Linux Mint on it, why Mint? Easy to install easy to use easy to learn.
For me Linux is the best thing out there.
After 7 something years I still have my old Win 10 laptop
Someone will find a way to apply Windows 10 updates after October 25 without paying a cent. That’s what happened with Windows 7.
I believe so too. That abbodi1406 guy who keps Windows 7 alive will most certainly do the same for Windows 10.
The someone is 0patch.com.
The press always miss out 0Patch – which I use – c.£25 p.a. to have full CVE compliant micro-patched implementation – I use this for all the family PC’s which are too old for Win11’s adware, but are fully capable of email and web browsing – which is 100% of its usage. (with Norton 360 suite and judicious system lock-down by the Admin (me).
Micro$oft is digging its grave by enforcing stricter restrictions in Windows 11. Computers aren’t phones and majority of people will not change them every 5 years. There is a bright future for Linux distributions for all computers which shall not run Windows 11.
I find that to operate Windows 11 by mouse and keyboard is extremely tireing because the options are in sub sub sub menu, despite a lot of screen space there is a lot of scrolling and going back ends up in another position so there is more scrolling. Perhaps one could say that it is somehow better with touch input but i can not confirm that… it feels not good. I think there should be a Version for mouse/Keyboard and one for touch/finger but not both in one.
@Benjamin
This has been a growing trend over the years and is perfectly evident from windows 7 to windows 10 when even the most basic of tasks once achievable via less than three mouse clicks requires so many more on windows 10.
Windows 10 isn’t great but its certainly better than windows 11 but you can bet version 12 will be worse than 11 so we will then continue the cycle of still getting screwed but tricking ourselves into thinking we haven’t fallen into the Microsoft trap when we have.