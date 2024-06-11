The Windows Security Updates of June 2024 are now available

The June 2024 security updates for Windows are now available. Microsoft released security updates for other company products as well on the June 2024 Patch Tuesday.

Our overview provides system administrators and home users with actionable information. It lists known issues for each operating system, links to support pages and other resources, and lists the main changes of each of the updates.

Click here to access the Windows security updates overview for May 2024 here in case you missed it or need to look at it again.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: June 2024

You may download the following Excel spreadsheet to get a list of released updates. Click on the following link to download the archive to the local device: Windows Security Updates June 2024 Excel

Executive Summary

Microsoft released security patches for 49 unique vulnerabilities and republished 9 non-Microsoft CVEs.

Windows clients with issues are: Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 21H2

Windows Server clients with issues: Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2022

Product overview

Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.

Windows 10 version 22H2: 27 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 27 important Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-30080

27 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 27 important Windows 11 version 22H2 : 28 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 27 important Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-30080

: 28 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 27 important Windows 11 version 23H2 : 28 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 27 important Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-30080

: 28 vulnerabilities, 1 critical, 27 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 15 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 14 important Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-30080

15 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 14 important Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only) : vulnerabilities: critical and important unknown

: vulnerabilities: critical and important Win dows Server 2016 : 27 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 27 important Microsoft Message Queuing (MSMQ) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2024-30080

: 27 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 27 important Windows Server 2019 : 31 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 30 important Same as Windows Server 2016

: 31 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 30 important Windows Server 2022: 30 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 29 important Same as Windows Server 2016

30 vulnerabilities: 1 critical, 29 important

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5039211

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

New: Snipping Tool feature. When an Android mobile is connected to the PC and you take a photo or screenshot with the Android device, a PC prompt is displayed to open the Snipping Tool. This can be turned on or off under Settings > Mobile Devices. Rolls out gradually.

Number of fixes listed here.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Support Page: KB5039212

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

New: Stops users from accidentally closing the Windows share windows.

New: Drag & Drop support for breadcrumbs in File Explorer to move files.

New: New Linked devices page under Settings > Accounts to manage Xbox consoles and PCs (only Home or Pro).

New: Roll out of account manager on the Start menu.

New: Windows Share menu supports creating QR codes for webpage URLs and cloud files.

New: Windows will back up sound settings and schemes when Remember my preferences is turned on under Settings > Accounts > Windows backup.

New: Option to sign-in to a Microsoft account in the Windows Backup app to save backups to the account.

New: Option to send emails to yourself from the Windows Share interface.

New: Option to add a recovery email under Settings > Account.

Fix: This update addresses an issue that affects lsass.exe. It stops responding

Fix: This update addresses an issue that might stop your system from resuming from hibernate.

Fix: This update addresses an issue that affects lsass.exe. It leaks memory.

Other fixes listed here.

Windows Security updates

2024-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5039225)

2024-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5039213)

2024-06 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5039227)

2024-06 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5039211)

Servicing Stack Update:

2024-06 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5039334)

2024-06 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5039337)

2024-06 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5039339)

2024-06 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5039340)

2024-06 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5039341)

2024-06 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5039342)

Windows Server:

2024-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5039274)

2024-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5039289)

2024-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5039245)

2024-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5039266)

2024-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5039260)

2024-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5039294)

2024-06 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5039214)

2024-06 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5039217)

2024-06 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5039330)

Non-Security updates

Known Issues

Windows 10 version 22H2

(OLD) Description: After installation of the update, users may be unable to change their account profile picture.

Workaround: none available at the time.

(OLD) Description: Devices that use Microsoft Connected Cache (MCC) may download updates or apps from the public Internet instead, if they use DHCP Option 235 and have a recent update installed.

Workaround: Configure Microsoft Connected Cache endpoint in DOCacheHost policy as indicated in Cache hostname. Additionally, DOCacheHostSourcehas to be set to 1or removed as indicated in Cache hostname source. By default, the DOCacheHost and DOCacheHostSource policies have no value.

(OLD) Description: Desktop icons may be moved around unexpectedly between monitors when using Copilot on more than one monitor. Users may also experience "other alignment issues" according to Microsoft.

Workaround: none. Microsoft may disable Copilot on multimonitor devices.

(OLD) Description: Copilot in Windows is not supported if the taskbar is located vertically on the right or left side of the screen.

Workaround: align the taskbar horizontally, either at the top or bottom of the screen.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Description: After installation of the update, users may be unable to change their account profile picture.

Workaround: none available at the time.

Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the June 2024 security updates

The updates are installed on most non-managed systems automatically via Windows Update. This does not happen in real-time and may be accelerated in the following way:

Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed. Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.

Other options include downloading the updates manually or using update management systems such as WSUS to distribute updates to devices.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 version 22H2

KB5039211 -- 2024-6 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 11 version 22H2

KB5039212 -- 2024-6 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 23H2

KB5039212 -- 2024-6 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2

Additional resources

