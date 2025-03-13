The Windows security updates for March 2025 are now available

Microsoft released security updates and other updates for its Windows operating system on Tuesday. The security updates fix critical issues in every Microsoft operating system.

Our overview of the security updates provides home users and system administrators with useful links and information to deal with the released updates.

It highlights major issues in each operating system, provides links to support pages and downloads, and much more.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: March 2025

You may download the following Excel spreadsheet to get a list of released updates. Click on the following link to download the archive to the local device: Security Updates Windows March 2025

Executive Summary

Beware: The Windows 10 update may install the new Outlook app for Windows automatically.

The Windows 10 update may install the new Outlook app for Windows automatically. Microsoft released a total of 57 security updates for various Microsoft products and 10 security update for non-Microsoft issues (e.g. Chromium). 7 of the fixed issues are 0-days. Read more about this at Bleeping Computer.

Windows clients with issues: Windows 10 version 1809, 21H2, 22H2 Windows 11 version 22H2, 23H2, and 24H2

Windows Server clients with issues: Windows Server 2008 Windows Server 2019 Windows Server 2022

Windows 11, version 22H2, Home and Pro, have reached end of support. Microsoft will force upgrade devices to newer Windows versions.

Product overview

Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.

Windows 10 version 22H2: 30 vulnerabilities, 2 critical, 28 important Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-26645 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-24035

30 vulnerabilities, 2 critical, 28 important Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2 : 33 vulnerabilities, 3 critical, 30 important same as Windows 10 Plus Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-24084

: 33 vulnerabilities, 3 critical, 30 important Windows 11 version 24H2 : 33 vulnerabilities, 3 critical, 30 important Same as Windows 11 version 23H2.

: 33 vulnerabilities, 3 critical, 30 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 21 vulnerabilities: 3 critical, 18 important Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-24035 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-26645 Windows Domain Name Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-24064

21 vulnerabilities: 3 critical, 18 important Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only) : unknown

: unknown Win dows Server 2016 : 33 vulnerabilities: 4 critical, 29 important same as Server 2008 R2 Plus Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-24045

: 33 vulnerabilities: 4 critical, 29 important Windows Server 2019 : 32 vulnerabilities: 4 critical, 28 important same as Server 2016

: 32 vulnerabilities: 4 critical, 28 important Windows Server 2022: 34 vulnerabilities: 5 critical, 29 important same as Server 2016 Plus Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2025-24084

34 vulnerabilities: 5 critical, 29 important Windows Server 2025 : 35 vulnerabilities: 5 critical, 30 important same as Server 2022

: 35 vulnerabilities: 5 critical, 30 important

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5053606

Updates and improvements:

Security updates

Includes Narrator fixes.

Adds support for DST changes in Paraguay.

Windows 11 version 22H2 / 23H2

Support Page: KB5053602

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

New features continue to roll out gradually. Highlights are: Share files directly from the taskbar. Windows Spotlight information about images easier to find. New Narrator scan mode features. Start backup in File Explorer can now be turned off.



Windows 11 version 24H2

Support page: KB5053598

Updates and improvements:

Security updates.

Gradual rollout of new features. Highlights are (apart from the features of Windows 11 23H2): HTML Help Viewer gets text scaling support. Fixed apps not recognizing a scanner. Multiple apps may use a camera stream simultaneously.



Windows Security updates

2025-03 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5053593)

2025-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5053618)

2025-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5053606)

Server

2025-03 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5053620)

2025-03 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5053627)

2025-03 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5053888)

2025-03 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5053995)

2025-03 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5053886)

2025-03 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5053887)

2025-03 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5053594)

2025-03 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5053596)

2025-03 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5053603)

2025-03 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5053638)

Servicing Stack Updates

2025-03 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5054008)

2025-03 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5054006)

Non-Security updates

None listed.

Known Issues

Windows 10 version 22H2

(NEW) Issue with certain types of USB printers that printed automatically. Workaround: Microsoft resolved the issue with a Known Issue Rollback. System administrators need to make Group Policy changes to apply this. Link here

Issue with certain types of USB printers that printed automatically. ( OLD ) Windows Event Viewer may display an error related to SgrmBroker.exe on devices with the January 14, 2025 update or later installed. It is logged as Event 7023 and the text should say "The System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker service terminated with the following error:". Workaround: Microsoft says that this error has no impact on performance or functionality. The service has not been used "for a very long time" according to Microsoft.

) Windows Event Viewer may display an error related to SgrmBroker.exe on devices with the January 14, 2025 update or later installed. It is logged as Event 7023 and the text should say "The System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker service terminated with the following error:". ( OLD ) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. Citrix has released a workaround that needs to be applied before installing the January 2025 security updates. Link here

) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. ( FIXED ) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections. Workaround: Microsoft suggests updating permissions to temporarily address the issue. Instructions found here.

) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

(NEW) Issue with certain types of USB printers that printed automatically. Workaround: Microsoft resolved the issue with a Known Issue Rollback. System administrators need to make Group Policy changes to apply this. Link here

Issue with certain types of USB printers that printed automatically. ( OLD ) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. Citrix has released a workaround that needs to be applied before installing the January 2025 security updates. Link here

) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. ( FIXED ) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections. Workaround: Microsoft suggests updating permissions to temporarily address the issue. Instructions found here.

) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections.

Windows 11 version 24H2

( OLD ) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. Citrix has released a workaround that needs to be applied before installing the January 2025 security updates. Link here

) Devices with Citrix components installed may not be able to install the January 2025 security updates. (OLD) Players on ARM devices may not be able to play Roblox via the Microsoft Store. Workaround: download and play the title directly from the developer website.

Players on ARM devices may not be able to play Roblox via the Microsoft Store. ( Fixed ) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections. Workaround: Microsoft suggests updating permissions to temporarily address the issue. Instructions found here.

) OpenSSH may fail to start, which prevents SSH connections.

Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the March 2025 security updates

Security updates get downloaded and installed automatically on most non-managed Windows devices. Admins may speed up the process in the following way.

Open the Start menu, type Windows Update, and select the result. Activate the "check for updates" button. This runs a manual check for updates. Activate the "download & install all" button, if the update is not downloaded automatically.

Another option is to download the updates manually to install them this way.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 version 22H2

KB5053606 -- 2025-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2

Windows 11 version 22H2

KB5053602 -- 2025-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Windows 11 version 23H2

KB5053602 -- 2025-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2

Windows 11 version 24H2

KB5053598 -- 2025-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 24H2

Additional resources

