Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2 will reach end of support in October, forcing an automatic upgrade to 23H2

Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2 will reach end of support in October
Ashwin
Jul 9, 2024
Updated • Jul 9, 2024
Windows 11 News
|
11

Microsoft has announced that it will stop servicing Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2 later this year. Here's what it means for users.

Microsoft released Windows 11 on October 5, 2021, about 6 years after Windows 10 was launched. The first version of Windows 11 had the version number 21H2, and it reached its end of support in October 2023 for regular users.

However, some editions of Windows 11 21H2 continue to be supported by the company. This is what's changing in Q3. Windows 11 received 2 major updates over the years, aka feature updates. The first of these was the Windows 11 22H2 update, which dropped on September 20, 2022. The current gen version of the operating system is Windows 11 version 23H2, it was released on October 31, 2023.

Microsoft says Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2 will reach end of support in 90 days

A support page on the Redmond company's website, which was spotted by Neowin, says that Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2 will reach end of support in 90 days. This impacts Windows 11 2H22 Home or Pro editions. Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise editions of Windows 11 version 21H2 will also reach end of life on the same day.

To be specific, devices with these versions of the operating system will no longer get security and preview updates after October 8, 2024. IT Administrators will need to upgrade the computers to the latest version of Windows 11 to continue receiving security updates. On the other hand, consumer devices and computers that are non-managed by IT admins will be updated to Windows 11 version 23H2 automatically.

Microsoft says Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2 will reach end of support in 90 days

The Windows Lifecycle page on Microsoft.com mentions that Windows 11 version 22H2 of the three editions (Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise) will be supported until October 14, 2025. Similarly, Windows 11 version 23H2 will receive updates until November 11, 2025, for regular users, while Enterprise, Education and IoT Enterprise users will be able to use the version for a further year, until November 10, 2026.

Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2 will reach end of support in October 2024
Enterprise and Education end of support dates

Microsoft is preparing to release the next feature update, aka Windows 11 24H2. It is already available in the Release Preview Channel for participants in the Windows Insider Program. The update spells the end of Cortana, WordPad and the Tips app. Windows 11 24H2 will ship with important changes to AI features that will use Copilot+. Microsoft ran into some trouble with Recall, a feature that was designed to capture the screen content once very 5 minutes, and analyze the data, store it in a searchable form which would in turn allow the user to interact with the A.I. with queries related to their usage or specific content. However, many users and experts criticized the company about potential privacy risks that could arise due to the controversial feature, and Microsoft actually backed down by asking OEMs to delay sending out review units of new CoPilot+ enabled PCs, while it disabled Recall. The feature has not been abandoned yet, as we previously reported a couple of new features were added to it in the Preview Channel.

Windows 11 PCs powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X series chip are running on Windows 11 24H2, and while the devices impressed reviewers in battery life tests, the laptops' performance in games was found to be rather abysmal.

On a side note, Microsoft is set to retire Windows 10 on October 14, 2025. Users will need to upgrade to Windows 11 to continue receiving security updates.

Summary
Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2 will reach end of support in October
Article Name
Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2 will reach end of support in October
Description
Microsoft says that it is ending support for Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2 in 90 days.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Notepad

First look at Notepad's Spell Checker: surprise, it is not as bad as it sounds
Copilot+ PC

Microsoft is evolving Copilot in Windows 11 by downgrading it
Microsoft's Weather app now displays more ads

Microsoft's Weather app now displays more ads
Windows

Windows 11 Government Edition is what everyone wants, but there is a catch
Windows 11 set up is automatically enabling OneDrive folder back up for users

Windows 11 set up is automatically enabling OneDrive folder back up for users
Microsoft is testing new features in Windows Recall - Screenray and Topics

Microsoft is testing new features in Windows Recall: Screenray and Topics

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. John Wold said on July 9, 2024 at 6:09 pm
    Reply

    And my posts still don’t appear.

    The image in the article mentions that 22H2 has an EOL of October 14, 2025.

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on July 9, 2024 at 6:16 pm
      Reply

      The second image is for Education and Enterprise editions. I have added a caption to make that clearer

  2. John Wold said on July 9, 2024 at 6:07 pm
    Reply

    Did they change the support period for releases?

    I remember it was 18 months or 1.5 years when a release was EOL’d. So for 22H2 it should be until the middle of 2024.

  3. Kalmly said on July 9, 2024 at 5:08 pm
    Reply

    I fell out of love with Windows a while back. I use an older version still, but I will not stand for being used (so badly) by any OS. It promised to be my faithful tool forever, but it has broken it’s promise and my heart too many times. Linux is flirting with me and Mac is calling. I hear they are not as faithless as MS, but I won’t follow either of them to a castle in the cloud. They will have to learn to stay home.

  4. John said on July 9, 2024 at 4:49 pm
    Reply

    Windows is so fragmented I would bet many don’t even know what release they are on currently. Of course Microsoft will just install whatever they want on their PC these days. It’s not your PC anymore.

    1. John G. said on July 9, 2024 at 9:52 pm
      Reply

      Myself here, I am still not really sure about what version I have of both W10 and W11, so you can bet for it that it’s a very common thing for most people.

  5. TimH said on July 9, 2024 at 4:15 pm
    Reply

    Gibson Research “InControl will hold your Windows right where it is, even after the current version and feature release has gone out of support. You will see a complaint about the current version of Windows requiring an update. But your system will not be updated while you are InControl.”

    https://www.grc.com/incontrol.htm/

  6. John G. said on July 9, 2024 at 3:55 pm
    Reply

    I dislike so much the Windows update system, so so much… I have joined weeks ago the Linux Ubuntu Pro security updating and it’s so good! I wonder when Windows will have such a similar updating method like Ubuntu currently has, so effective and very good imho! Thans for the article. :]

    1. Anonymous said on July 10, 2024 at 1:07 am
      Reply

      Same here, still running old 18.04, updates until 2028.

  7. ECJ said on July 9, 2024 at 2:10 pm
    Reply

    “…forcing an automatic upgrade to 22H3”

    Shouldn’t that say 23H2, rather than 22H3?

    “…consumer devices and computers that are non-managed by IT admins will be updated to Windows 11 version 21H3 automatically.”

    Shouldn’t that say 23H2, rather than 21H3?

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on July 9, 2024 at 2:29 pm
      Reply

      Thanks, I fixed that. You are right, it should say 23H2!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved