Nintendo Switch 2 games will cost $80 for digital versions

Following the unveiling of the Nintendo Switch 2, the Japanese company has revealed some of the most anticipated games for its upcoming console. But, the titles are more expensive than anticipated.

As seen on Nintendo's official website, Mario Kart World, has a suggested retail price of $80 in North America, but a footnote indicates that the actual price may vary. European players will see digital copies priced at €80, while physical editions cost €90. That is close to nearly $100 in U.S. dollars. This pricing strategy indicates a significant increase, especially when compared to the company's previous flagship title, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," which launched at $70 in March 2023.

Gamespot reports that another major release, Donkey Kong Bananza, will retail at $70 in the U.S, with European prices set at €70 for the digital version and €80 for the physical edition. Experts have observed that this marks a broader trend of increasing game prices across the industry, which has been expected due to inflation and escalating development costs.

Additionally, Nintendo will offer paid upgrades for certain existing Switch titles to enhance gameplay and visuals on the new console. Current owners will not need to repurchase their games but will need to buy a Digital Upgrade Pack, though the pricing for these upgrades remains unclear. But, not all Nintendo Switch games are compatible with the Switch 2.

Amid discussions about the influence of tariffs on pricing, experts have clarified that the rising costs for these games are not likely due to recent tariffs imposed by President Trump, particularly because the games are manufactured in Japan, and digital goods are exempt from tariffs.

Preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will begin on April 9, the console will be available from June 5. Gamers have expressed their concern about the price increase, worrying whether this trend would spread to other console markets, and inevitably the PC game industry.

