Nintendo Switch 2 games will cost $80 for digital versions

Nintendo Switch 2 games will cost $80 for digital versions
Agencies Ghacks
Apr 3, 2025
Updated • Apr 3, 2025
Games
|
0

Following the unveiling of the Nintendo Switch 2, the Japanese company has revealed some of the most anticipated games for its upcoming console. But, the titles are more expensive than anticipated.

As seen on Nintendo's official website, Mario Kart World, has a suggested retail price of $80 in North America, but a footnote indicates that the actual price may vary. European players will see digital copies priced at €80, while physical editions cost €90. That is close to nearly $100 in U.S. dollars. This pricing strategy indicates a significant increase, especially when compared to the company's previous flagship title, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," which launched at $70 in March 2023.

Gamespot reports that another major release, Donkey Kong Bananza, will retail at $70 in the U.S, with European prices set at €70 for the digital version and €80 for the physical edition. Experts have observed that this marks a broader trend of increasing game prices across the industry, which has been expected due to inflation and escalating development costs.

Additionally, Nintendo will offer paid upgrades for certain existing Switch titles to enhance gameplay and visuals on the new console. Current owners will not need to repurchase their games but will need to buy a Digital Upgrade Pack, though the pricing for these upgrades remains unclear. But, not all Nintendo Switch games are compatible with the Switch 2.

Amid discussions about the influence of tariffs on pricing, experts have clarified that the rising costs for these games are not likely due to recent tariffs imposed by President Trump, particularly  because the games are manufactured in Japan, and digital goods are exempt from tariffs.

Preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will begin on April 9, the console will be available from June 5. Gamers have expressed their concern about the price increase, worrying whether this trend would spread to other console markets, and inevitably the PC game industry.

Advertisement

Related content

Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5 starting at $449

Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5 starting at $449
NVIDIA GeForce NOW adds support for Xbox Game Pass and UbiSoft+

Microsoft revamps Game Bar on Windows, adds improved cloud gaming capabilities
Windows 11 Moment 3

HP Refrains from Developing OMEN Gaming Handheld Due to Windows Limitations
How to install Minecraft Optifine 1.20.2

Minecraft to continue with regular updates, No 'Minecraft 2' in sight
Assassin's Creed Shadows to feature Xbox Cloud Gaming support at launch

Intel's Latest Graphics Driver Enhances Assassin's Creed Shadows Experience

Play Pong on Your Wrist: Atari Launches 2600 My Play Watch

Tutorials & Tips

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

What is Roblox error 262: "There was a problem sending data"

How to fix the Fortnite "Failed to Download Supervised Settings" error

How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2: Guide


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved