Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5 starting at $449

Nintendo has officially unveiled its highly anticipated handheld gaming console, the Nintendo Switch 2. It boasts many upgrades over its beloved predecessor.

The Switch 2 is powered by a custom Nvidia chipset, the new console boasts 256GB of internal storage and a vibrant 7.9-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. For those who enjoy gaming on larger screens, the Switch 2 supports 4K resolution at 60 frames per second when docked (TV mode).

One of the more surprising revelations is the Switch 2’s lack of an OLED display, a departure from the previous models that leveraged OLED technology for improved color depth. Tom's Hardware notes that Nintendo may have opted to reduce costs by sacrificing the OLED screen. The console's battery life has been rated at approximately 2 to 6.5 hours, which is a decrease from the OLED’s 4.5 to 9 hours, depending on the usage of demanding titles.

Notably, the new Joy-Cons feature a magnetic attachment to the console, and can also function like a mouse in certain games. The console has two USB-C ports, and supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth, and the ability to upgrade storage with microSD Express cards exclusively, as previous standard microSD cards will not be compatible. The Switch 2 measures 4.5 x 10.7 x 0.55 inches and weighs 1.18 pounds with Joy-Cons attached. Watch the overview trailer of the Switch 2 here.

Nintendo Switch 2 specs

CPU/GPU - Custom processor made by NVIDIA

Screen - 7.9-inch wide color gamut LCD screen, 1920 x 1080 pixels, HDR10 support, VRR up to 120 Hz

Storage - 256 GB UFS

Connectivity - Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, TV mode - wired LAN (dock)

Video output - 1920 x 1080 resolution in tabletop mode and handheld mode, up to 3840x2160 4K (HDMI connector in TV mode) resolution at 60 fps (TV mode), supports 120 fps for 1920 x 1080, 2560 x 1440 resolutions, HDR10

Audio - 3.5mm headphone jack 4-contact stereo mini-plug, Stereo Speakers, Built-in microphone (monaural), Noise cancellation, echo cancellation, and auto gain control, Supports linear PCM output 5.1ch, Output via HDMI connector in TV mode

Buttons - Power Button/Volume buttons

Ports - 2 USB-C Ports (bottom - charging and dock, top - for charging and accessories)

Game card slot - Both Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch game cards can be inserted.

Card slot - microSD Express cards only (up to 2 TB)

Sensors - Accelerometer, gyroscope, and mouse sensor located in Joy-Con 2 controllers, Brightness sensor located in console

Battery - 5220mAh, approx. 2 – 6.5 hours battery life, 3 hours charging time (Sleep mode)

Nintendo Switch 2 pricing and availability

The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders start on April 9, and the console will be available from June 5. The Switch 2 price is set at $449, while a bundle that includes the new Mario Kart game will be available for $499.

