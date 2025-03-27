Microsoft revamps Game Bar on Windows, adds improved cloud gaming capabilities

NVIDIA GeForce NOW adds support for Xbox Game Pass and UbiSoft+
Mar 27, 2025
Updated • Mar 27, 2025
Microsoft has rolled out a significant update to the Xbox Game Bar on Windows, introducing a more streamlined user interface and enhancing cloud gaming functionalities. This update aims to provide gamers with a more intuitive and efficient experience while accessing various gaming features on their PCs.

The revamped Game Bar features a cleaner and more lightweight design, reducing visual clutter and simplifying navigation. Key components such as the Home Bar and widgets—including Capture, Performance, Resource, and the Widget Store—have been updated to offer a more cohesive and user-friendly interface. These changes are part of Microsoft's ongoing efforts to refine the Game Bar's aesthetics and usability.

In addition to the UI overhaul, the update introduces new cloud gaming capabilities designed to improve the gaming experience for users leveraging Xbox Cloud Gaming. Notably, players can now switch between games without returning to the Home page, streamlining the transition process. Initially, this feature is available for select titles, such as those in the Assassin's Creed series, with plans to expand support to additional games in the future.

Microsoft is also expanding the "Stream Your Own Game" feature, allowing users to stream a broader range of titles from their personal libraries. This enhancement provides greater flexibility and access to a diverse array of games through cloud streaming. As part of this update, Xbox is extending benefits to include more free-to-play titles. Games such as Heroes in the Storm and Call of Duty: Warzone will now offer additional perks, including access to cosmetics, characters, in-game currency, and more.

Microsoft's latest update to the Xbox Game Bar on Windows continues to cater to the evolving needs of the gaming community, while also bolstering cloud gaming features, and streamlining the interface with design improvements and expanded functionalities.

Source: Neowin

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann.

