Assassin's Creed Shadows to feature Xbox Cloud Gaming support at launch

Ubisoft has announced that its highly anticipated title, Assassin's Creed Shadows, will feature support for Xbox Cloud Gaming through the "Stream Your Own Game" feature. This option allows players who purchase games on Xbox and are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to stream titles directly from the cloud, eliminating the need for local installation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement highlights the expansion of this feature since its initial rollout last year. As of now, the library of streamable games, which includes popular titles such as Baldur's Gate 3 and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, continues to grow with additional games like Cult of the Lamb and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Microsoft plans to extend Oak Streaming support further in 2025 to include Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the Xbox PC app.

However, this launch comes amidst challenging times for Ubisoft, which has faced significant hurdles, including multiple delays for Assassin's Creed Shadows and the cancellation of various projects. The studio has also shuttered several development studios as part of a restructuring effort. In light of these challenges, Ubisoft's founders are reportedly seeking a deal with investors, including Tencent, to establish a new holding company encompassing some of Ubisoft’s intellectual properties.

Despite these challenges, the integration of Xbox Cloud Gaming may offer a lifeline for the title, appealing to a broader range of players eager to experience it without the constraints of traditional installation methods. Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to launch on March 20, 2025, and the gaming community is watching closely to see if Ubisoft can rebound from its recent setbacks and deliver a fresh chapter in this iconic franchise.

Source: Windows Central

Advertisement