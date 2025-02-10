Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Turns Profit Within 24 Hours of Release

Warhorse Studios' latest release, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, has achieved remarkable commercial success, recouping its development costs within a single day of its launch. The historical open-world RPG became profitable for both the developer and publisher, Deep Silver, shortly after its debut on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

According to creative director Daniel Vávra, the game had a development budget of approximately 1 billion Czech crowns (around $41.5 million USD). In an interview with Czech news outlet SZ Byznys, Vávra expressed satisfaction with the initial sales figures, noting that if the current sales trajectory continues, the outcome will be highly favorable.

Initially, the release date was adjusted to avoid clashing with Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows. However, with the latter's delay to March 20, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 now enjoys a less crowded launch window, potentially contributing to its impressive early sales.

Beyond its financial achievements, the game has garnered positive critical acclaim, further solidifying its position as a standout title in the 2025 gaming landscape.

