NVIDIA's RTX 5090 Faces Melting Power Connector Issues Despite New Design

Feb 12, 2025
2

NVIDIA's latest flagship graphics card, the RTX 5090, is encountering reports of melting power connectors, echoing similar issues from previous generations. Users have reported instances where the 12VHPWR power connectors have melted, causing damage to both the graphics card and power supply unit (PSU). These incidents have occurred with both custom cables from manufacturers like MODDIY and standard cables supplied by PSU makers such as FSP.

In response to earlier connector issues, NVIDIA adopted the updated 12V-2×6 connector for the RTX 50-series GPUs, aiming to improve reliability. This new connector features design enhancements intended to ensure a secure connection and prevent overheating. However, despite these improvements, reports of melting connectors persist, suggesting that the problem may not be fully resolved.

It's noteworthy that while NVIDIA has implemented the 12V-2×6 connector, it remains compatible with existing 12VHPWR cables. This backward compatibility means that users may still be at risk if older cables are used improperly. Competing companies like AMD and Intel have opted not to adopt this connector standard for their consumer GPUs, with AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070-series continuing to use traditional 8-pin PCIe connections.

NVIDIA has yet to issue an official statement regarding these recent reports. Users are advised to ensure that all power connectors are securely and properly connected to minimize the risk of overheating and potential damage.

Comments

  1. cams1303 said on February 12, 2025 at 3:41 pm
    Reply

    Its my understand the changes for the 12V-2×6 connector are only for the graphic card or the new power supply meaning its the length of the pins that have changed (short sense pins, longer 12volt and ground pins). The existing 12VHPWR claimed to be backward compatible power cables have 600watts often stamped on them but the new 5090 is claimed to use up to 575 watts! where is the overhead? because this is 96% rated capacity which kind of seems insane.

  2. Michael said on February 12, 2025 at 2:51 pm
    Reply

    What do you expect when the cards are powerful enough to power a nuclear reactor and heat up an entire neighbourhood. Seriously though, the wattage on these cards is getting a bit ridiculous. How long before we need to watercool the cable?

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Hot Discussions

Recently Updated

