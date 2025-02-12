NVIDIA's RTX 5090 Faces Melting Power Connector Issues Despite New Design

NVIDIA's latest flagship graphics card, the RTX 5090, is encountering reports of melting power connectors, echoing similar issues from previous generations. Users have reported instances where the 12VHPWR power connectors have melted, causing damage to both the graphics card and power supply unit (PSU). These incidents have occurred with both custom cables from manufacturers like MODDIY and standard cables supplied by PSU makers such as FSP.

In response to earlier connector issues, NVIDIA adopted the updated 12V-2×6 connector for the RTX 50-series GPUs, aiming to improve reliability. This new connector features design enhancements intended to ensure a secure connection and prevent overheating. However, despite these improvements, reports of melting connectors persist, suggesting that the problem may not be fully resolved.

It's noteworthy that while NVIDIA has implemented the 12V-2×6 connector, it remains compatible with existing 12VHPWR cables. This backward compatibility means that users may still be at risk if older cables are used improperly. Competing companies like AMD and Intel have opted not to adopt this connector standard for their consumer GPUs, with AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 9070-series continuing to use traditional 8-pin PCIe connections.

NVIDIA has yet to issue an official statement regarding these recent reports. Users are advised to ensure that all power connectors are securely and properly connected to minimize the risk of overheating and potential damage.

