Classic 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Set to Join Xbox Game Pass Soon

Agencies Ghacks
Feb 12, 2025
Games
The 2009 classic, 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2,' is reportedly coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future. According to sources, the game is expected to be added to the subscription service in either March or April of this year.

As of now, it remains unclear whether the full game or just the campaign will be available, and whether it will be the original version or the remastered campaign. Upon its addition, 'Modern Warfare 2' will become the first classic Call of Duty title available to Game Pass subscribers, joining recent entries like 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' and 'Modern Warfare 3 (2023).'

This move aligns with Microsoft's ongoing efforts to expand the Game Pass library with popular titles, offering subscribers access to a diverse range of games. Fans of the franchise can look forward to revisiting the iconic missions and multiplayer experiences that made 'Modern Warfare 2' a landmark title in the first-person shooter genre.

While an official announcement from Microsoft is pending, the anticipated addition of 'Modern Warfare 2' to Xbox Game Pass is generating excitement among gaming communities. Subscribers are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates regarding the game's availability on the service.

