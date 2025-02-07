Prime Gaming Offers BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition and 19 More Free Games This February

Amazon has already laid off thousands of employees, and the company continues to do so with more than 100 workers in a different division.
Feb 7, 2025
Amazon's Prime Gaming is treating members to a substantial lineup of free games this February, featuring the acclaimed BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition among a total of 20 titles. This initiative continues Prime Gaming's tradition of offering diverse gaming experiences to its subscribers at no additional cost.

Members can look forward to a variety of genres, ensuring there's something for every gaming preference. The selection includes both indie gems and well-known titles, providing hours of entertainment.

To access these games, Prime members should visit the Prime Gaming portal, where they can claim the available titles. It's important to note that the availability of these games is time-limited, so members are encouraged to redeem them promptly to enhance their gaming libraries.

The games that will be available this month are:

  • BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
  • The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
  • AK-xolotl: Together
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut
  • Surf World Series
  • Sands of Aura
  • El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
  • Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior
  • Dark Sky
  • Stunt Kite Party
  • The Smurfs 2
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker
  • Night Reverie
  • Sine More EX
  • Redemption Reapers
  • Yes, Your Grace
  • Republic of Jungle
  • Royal Romances

In addition to free games, Amazon Prime Gaming offers exclusive in-game content, monthly channel subscriptions on Twitch, and other perks, making it a valuable addition for gaming enthusiasts seeking diverse and cost-effective entertainment options.

