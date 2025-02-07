Prime Gaming Offers BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition and 19 More Free Games This February

Amazon's Prime Gaming is treating members to a substantial lineup of free games this February, featuring the acclaimed BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition among a total of 20 titles. This initiative continues Prime Gaming's tradition of offering diverse gaming experiences to its subscribers at no additional cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members can look forward to a variety of genres, ensuring there's something for every gaming preference. The selection includes both indie gems and well-known titles, providing hours of entertainment.

To access these games, Prime members should visit the Prime Gaming portal, where they can claim the available titles. It's important to note that the availability of these games is time-limited, so members are encouraged to redeem them promptly to enhance their gaming libraries.

The games that will be available this month are:

BioShock Infinite Complete Edition

The Talos Principle: Gold Edition

AK-xolotl: Together

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut

Surf World Series

Sands of Aura

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior

Dark Sky

Stunt Kite Party

The Smurfs 2

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Night Reverie

Sine More EX

Redemption Reapers

Yes, Your Grace

Republic of Jungle

Royal Romances

In addition to free games, Amazon Prime Gaming offers exclusive in-game content, monthly channel subscriptions on Twitch, and other perks, making it a valuable addition for gaming enthusiasts seeking diverse and cost-effective entertainment options.

Advertisement