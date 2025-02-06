Steam Now Warns Buyers About Abandoned Early Access Games

Valve has introduced a new warning system on Steam to alert buyers when an early access game appears to be abandoned. This change aims to improve transparency for users who purchase games that remain in development for extended periods without updates.

Early access titles allow players to support developers by buying games before their official 1.0 release. However, some projects linger in development far beyond their promised timelines, with little to no communication from developers. To address this, Steam now displays a warning on store pages of early access games that haven't received an update in over a year.

For example, on the store page of BattleBit Remastered, a message now reads: "Note: The last update made by the developers was over 13 months ago. The information and timeline described by the developers here may no longer be up to date." The number of months in the message will change dynamically depending on how long the game has gone without an update.

This warning only appears for early access games that have been inactive for at least a year. Developers who release updates within a few months won't be affected. However, the system could mistakenly flag games that primarily update beta versions rather than the base game, potentially impacting their visibility.

Valve’s move is expected to encourage developers to maintain transparency about their development progress while giving potential buyers more information before making a purchase.

