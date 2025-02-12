Warhorse Studios Co-Founder Criticizes Unreal Engine 5 for Open-World Game Development

Daniel Vávra, co-founder of Warhorse Studios, the studio which created Kingdom Come Deliverance, has expressed skepticism about using Unreal Engine 5 for open-world game development. In an interview from February 2024, Vávra highlighted challenges associated with the engine, particularly its suitability for expansive, open-world environments.

Vávra noted that, at the time, Unreal Engine 5 struggled with certain aspects crucial to open-world games, such as efficient terrain and vegetation generation. He mentioned that while features like Nanite have improved, enabling better handling of vegetation, the engine was initially more suited for creating static environments like rocks rather than dynamic, expansive terrains.

He also referenced discussions with developers from CD Projekt RED, who transitioned to Unreal Engine 5 for their upcoming title, 'The Witcher 4.' According to Vávra, despite the engine's advancements, there were still significant hurdles in implementing open-world functionalities, even a year or two into development.

These insights shed light on the broader industry's challenges when adopting new technologies for complex game development. While Unreal Engine 5 offers innovative tools, developers may encounter obstacles in optimizing these features for large-scale, open-world projects.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, the choice of development engines remains a critical decision, influencing both the development process and the final gaming experience. Vávra's comments underscore the importance of aligning technology choices with project requirements to achieve optimal results.

