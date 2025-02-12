Warhorse Studios Co-Founder Criticizes Unreal Engine 5 for Open-World Game Development

Agencies Ghacks
Feb 12, 2025
Games
|
0

Daniel Vávra, co-founder of Warhorse Studios, the studio which created Kingdom Come Deliverance, has expressed skepticism about using Unreal Engine 5 for open-world game development. In an interview from February 2024, Vávra highlighted challenges associated with the engine, particularly its suitability for expansive, open-world environments.

Vávra noted that, at the time, Unreal Engine 5 struggled with certain aspects crucial to open-world games, such as efficient terrain and vegetation generation. He mentioned that while features like Nanite have improved, enabling better handling of vegetation, the engine was initially more suited for creating static environments like rocks rather than dynamic, expansive terrains.

He also referenced discussions with developers from CD Projekt RED, who transitioned to Unreal Engine 5 for their upcoming title, 'The Witcher 4.' According to Vávra, despite the engine's advancements, there were still significant hurdles in implementing open-world functionalities, even a year or two into development.

These insights shed light on the broader industry's challenges when adopting new technologies for complex game development. While Unreal Engine 5 offers innovative tools, developers may encounter obstacles in optimizing these features for large-scale, open-world projects.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, the choice of development engines remains a critical decision, influencing both the development process and the final gaming experience. Vávra's comments underscore the importance of aligning technology choices with project requirements to achieve optimal results.

Advertisement

Related content

call of duty modern warfare

Classic 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Set to Join Xbox Game Pass Soon

NVIDIA's RTX 5090 Faces Melting Power Connector Issues Despite New Design

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Turns Profit Within 24 Hours of Release
The PlayStation Store Spring Sale will take place until April 12 and we listed the top 5 games that you shouldn't miss!

Sony Addresses Major PSN Outage with Compensation, But Gamers Remain Unhappy
Amazon has already laid off thousands of employees, and the company continues to do so with more than 100 workers in a different division.

Prime Gaming Offers BioShock Infinite: Complete Edition and 19 More Free Games This February
Steam mark game as private to hide from friends

Steam Now Warns Buyers About Abandoned Early Access Games

Tutorials & Tips

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

What is Roblox error 262: "There was a problem sending data"

How to fix the Fortnite "Failed to Download Supervised Settings" error

How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2: Guide


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved