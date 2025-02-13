Remedy Entertainment Announces Alan Wake 2 Sales Milestone and Control 2 Development Progress

Remedy Entertainment has announced that Alan Wake 2 has surpassed two million copies sold since its release in October 2023. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the studio, as the game has now recouped its development and marketing costs, becoming profitable.

In addition to this success, Remedy has provided an update on the development of Control 2. The sequel to the 2019 hit has now entered full production, with the development team scaling up efforts to bring the game to life. This progression indicates that the project has moved beyond the initial concept and planning stages, with active development underway.

Fans of Remedy's titles can look forward to more updates as these projects continue to develop, with the studio expressing gratitude for the ongoing support from the gaming community.

Comments

  1. Alex said on February 13, 2025 at 3:59 pm
    Reply

    Being Epic exclusive is the main reason, I guarantee it.
    I for one refused to buy the game as I despise Epic and refuse to support them and their terrible launcher.
    No Steam no buy.

