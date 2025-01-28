Nvidia updates its app with lots of improvements targeting display settings

This update introduces long-awaited display settings, allowing users to adjust resolution and more

Jan 28, 2025
Nvidia has released version 11.0.2 of its new application, which combines the functionality of GeForce Experience and the Nvidia Control Panel into a single tool. This update introduces long-awaited display settings, allowing users to adjust resolution, refresh rate, and orientation directly within the app. Previously, these features required the use of the older Nvidia Control Panel. Nvidia has confirmed that additional features will be added in future updates.

The update also brings enhancements to the Shadowplay feature. Default settings for video capture are now optimized based on resolution, frame rate, and codec, while users can still manually configure settings through the in-game overlay. Several bugs have been addressed, including issues with driver rollback, Instant Replay saving directories, windowed-mode screenshots, and microphone selection. Nvidia also resolved synchronization problems with OneDrive and made various stability improvements.

In addition to these updates, version 11.0.2 includes optimal settings support for seven new games: Delta Force (GLOBAL), Farming Simulator 25, Indiana Jones And The Great Circle, Marvel Rivals, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Path of Exile 2, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Gamers can now enjoy better performance with these titles on compatible Nvidia hardware.

The app remains available for Windows 10 and 11 users, supporting a wide range of Nvidia GPUs, including GTX 800, 900, 1000, and RTX 20, 30, and 40 series. To access the latest version, users can download it from Nvidia’s official website.

