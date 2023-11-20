NVIDIA GeForce NOW adds support for Xbox Game Pass and UbiSoft+

NVIDIA has released an update for its GeForce NOW app, to add support for Xbox account syncing with Game Pass. The GPU-maker had announced support for Microsoft's platform a few months ago, but the feature is just rolling out to users now.

In case you missed it, Microsoft and NVIDIA agreed to a 10-year deal in February 2023, to bring Xbox PC Games to the GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform. This was widely perceived as a move to appease regulators ahead of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision. But, it eventually worked out well for GeForce NOW users. NVIDIA worked with Microsoft to introduce the first Xbox PC Game, Gears 5, on GeForce NOW, in May.

This was followed by more first-party titles such as Grounded, Deathloop and Pentiment. Microsoft brought over more games to the service, including the popular real-time strategy game, Age of Empires IV, first-person shooters from the Wolfenstein franchise, and several third-party games such as No Man’s Sky, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

Play Xbox Game Pass games with GeForce NOW

The latest version of the GeForce NOW app adds an option to connect your Xbox account to the cloud gaming service. Once you have signed in to your Xbox profile, you will be able to play all supported games using the cloud service.

While GeForce NOW normally requires you to own a game on a digital storefront (Steam, Epic Games, GOG, etc.), this is not the case with the Xbox PC Game Pass library. You just need to have a valid Game Pass subscription to access the games that are offered by Microsoft's platform, via GeForce NOW. This is great news for users who have Macs, Chromebooks, or low-end computers, as they will be able to play modern games at high quality graphics settings without having to buy an expensive gaming rig.

That's not all, the announcement from NVIDIA says that the new update for the GeForce Now app also adds support for Ubisoft+, which means that you can now access supported games from the "My Library" section, and play them from the GeForce NOW app. It includes all the latest games from Ubisoft, which means you can take the leap of faith in Assassin's Creed: Mirage. The latest version of the GeForce NOW app is 2.0.58, it introduces some new game session diagnostic tools that you can use to check whether your games are streaming at optimal quality. The information that it displays in the overlay includes the codec information.

NVIDIA has added several new PC games to its GeForce NOW library in November. This includes the likes of popular new games such as RoboCop: Rogue City, The Talos Principle 2, Stronghold: Definitive Edition, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, Jusant, and more. Upcoming games such as Last Train Home, Gangs of Sherwood will be supported on GeForce NOW when they launch in the coming weeks.

(Images via NVIDIA)

GeForce NOW is only available in North America and Europe. NVIDIA is currently offering a limited time deal for its six-month GeForce NOW Ultimate membership, the plan includes three months (worth $30) of PC Game Pass. It is worth mentioning that a six-month plan for GeForce NOW Ultimate costs $99.99. The deal runs until January 8, 2024. Please refer to the terms and conditions of the offer on NVIDIA's website, before you decide to buy a subscription.

