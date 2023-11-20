NVIDIA GeForce NOW adds support for Xbox Game Pass and UbiSoft+

NVIDIA GeForce NOW adds support for Xbox Game Pass and UbiSoft+
Ashwin
Nov 20, 2023
Games
|
0

NVIDIA has released an update for its GeForce NOW app, to add support for Xbox account syncing with Game Pass. The GPU-maker had announced support for Microsoft's platform a few months ago, but the feature is just rolling out to users now.

In case you missed it, Microsoft and NVIDIA agreed to a 10-year deal in February 2023, to bring Xbox PC Games to the GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform. This was widely perceived as a move to appease regulators ahead of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision. But, it eventually worked out well for GeForce NOW users. NVIDIA worked with Microsoft to introduce the first Xbox PC Game, Gears 5, on GeForce NOW, in May.

This was followed by more first-party titles such as Grounded, Deathloop and Pentiment. Microsoft brought over more games to the service, including the popular real-time strategy game, Age of Empires IV, first-person shooters from the Wolfenstein franchise, and several third-party games such as No Man’s Sky, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.

Play Xbox Game Pass games with GeForce NOW

The latest version of the GeForce NOW app adds an option to connect your Xbox account to the cloud gaming service. Once you have signed in to your Xbox profile, you will be able to play all supported games using the cloud service.

Play Xbox Game Pass games with GeForce NOW

While GeForce NOW normally requires you to own a game on a digital storefront (Steam, Epic Games, GOG, etc.), this is not the case with the Xbox PC Game Pass library. You just need to have a valid Game Pass subscription to access the games that are offered by Microsoft's platform, via GeForce NOW. This is great news for users who have Macs, Chromebooks, or low-end computers, as they will be able to play modern games at high quality graphics settings without having to buy an expensive gaming rig.

That's not all, the announcement from NVIDIA says that the new update for the GeForce Now app also adds support for Ubisoft+, which means that you can now access supported games from the "My Library" section, and play them from the GeForce NOW app. It includes all the latest games from Ubisoft, which means you can take the leap of faith in Assassin's Creed: Mirage. The latest version of the GeForce NOW app is 2.0.58, it introduces some new game session diagnostic tools that you can use to check whether your games are streaming at optimal quality. The information that it displays in the overlay includes the codec information.

NVIDIA has added several new PC games to its GeForce NOW library in November. This includes the likes of popular new games such as RoboCop: Rogue City, The Talos Principle 2, Stronghold: Definitive Edition, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, Jusant, and more. Upcoming games such as Last Train Home, Gangs of Sherwood will be supported on GeForce NOW when they launch in the coming weeks.

(Images via NVIDIA)

GeForce NOW is only available in North America and Europe. NVIDIA is currently offering a limited time deal for its six-month GeForce NOW Ultimate membership, the plan includes three months (worth $30) of PC Game Pass. It is worth mentioning that a six-month plan for GeForce NOW Ultimate costs $99.99. The deal runs until January 8, 2024. Please refer to the terms and conditions of the offer on NVIDIA's website, before you decide to buy a subscription.

Summary
NVIDIA GeForce NOW adds support for Xbox Game Pass and UbiSoft+
Article Name
NVIDIA GeForce NOW adds support for Xbox Game Pass and UbiSoft+
Description
NVIDIA Geforce NOW users can now play games that are available on Xbox Game Pass.
Author
Publisher
https://www.ghacks.net/wp-content/uploads/2005/10/ghacks-technology-news.jpg
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

How to fix Fortnite split screen not working

Fortnite temporarily deactivates a popular feature
MW3 Zombies crashing

MW3 Zombies crashing issue is bothering gamers
Fortnite Solo Victory Cup not showing up

There is an unexpected bug in Fortnite's expected event
Steam Deck OLED vs ROG Ally

Steam Deck OLED vs ROG Ally: Which one to buy?
How to fix Epic Games AS-3 error code

Your Epic Games Launcher not working? Here is what you can do
Steam Deck OLED Specs release date price and more

Valve unveils the new Steam Deck with OLED display

Tutorials & Tips

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

What is Roblox error 262: "There was a problem sending data"

How to fix the Fortnite "Failed to Download Supervised Settings" error

How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2: Guide


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved