Microsoft is bringing Xbox Game Pass to Nvidia GeForce Now

Microsoft has confirmed that Game Pass subscribers will soon be able to play their favorite games on Nvidia GeForce Now. The news was announced the Xbox games Showcase and Starfield Direct gaming show that the company held last night.

Microsoft states that the subscription numbers for Game Pass numbers rising rapidly, and that it saw a 47% increase year over year in the last quarter, it led to a record monthly active users and devices. This unsurprisingly means that the service has been very profitable, Xbox Game Pass pulled in nearly $1 Billion in revenue during the last quarter. While it didn't reveal the exact numbers of the cloud gaming platform, Microsoft says that its first-party games has over 150 million active users.

Game Pass titles will soon be available on Nvidia GeForce NOW

In case you didn't know, GeForce NOW is a cloud-gaming platform owned by Nvidia. It allows you to stream games that you own on digital stores such as Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, EA Origin and Ubisoft Connect. So, if you bought a game on Steam, you will be able to play it on GeForce NOW without buying it again. The platform has multiple plans, including a free tier that allows you to play games with basic graphics and a time limit of 1 hour per session. The paid plans offer support for higher resolutions and frame rates, better graphics, and an increased time limit (up to 8 hours). The service has over 25 Million users, is available in 100 Countries, and supports different operating systems including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, iPadOS and TVs.

A few months ago, Microsoft and Nvidia signed a 10-year partnership to bring Xbox PC games to Nvidia GeForce Now, although that was widely perceived as a bid to impress regulators who may thwart the company's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It is also worth noting that Microsoft has a similar streaming service of its own called Xbox Cloud Gaming, though it lacks support for the third-party stores that GeForce NoW supports, which already made the latter superior compared to the former.

Microsoft says that this move will help gamers greatly, as they would be able to access their Game Pass library through Nvidia GeForce NOW on any device including Macs, and low spec devices such as Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs, etc. A proper release date has not been announced, but the Redmond company says that it will roll out support for Game Pass for Nvidia GeForce NOW in the coming months. Before you get excited, you should know that Microsoft's announcement says that only select games will be available on the cloud gaming platform, it's not clear which ones will be supported by the service.

Still, this could be fantastic for gamers who don't own a gaming PC or console, as they could access brand-new games on day one with an active Game Pass subscription, and play them on their device wherever they want. It could turn out to be a popular option on hand-held consoles like Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally.

