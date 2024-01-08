Samsung Gaming Hub's first third-party accessory is an Xbox-like controller

Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub is a new partner program that Samsung announced at CES 2024. To better understand the new program, it is essential to understand what Samsung Gaming Hub is.

Samsung Gaming Hub is a relatively new entertainment feature of certain Samsung TVs. Samsung Smart TVs from 2022 on and Samsung Smart Monitors support the feature. It brings game streaming to the TV. In other words, Samsung TV owners may play games on their TV without any connected console.

Samsung has partnered up with several game streaming services, including Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Antstream Arcade and Blacknut Cloud Gaming. Gamers may use any of these services to stream and play games on their devices.

The service supports a wide range of Bluetooth and USB controllers already, including most Xbox and Playstation controllers, but also third-party controllers.

The Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub partner program brings "best-in-class partner products" to the Samsung Gaming Hub. The first product is a controller that resembles Microsoft's Xbox controller.

Designed by Performance Designed Products LLC, short PDP, it is the first official controller that gamers may buy that is designed specifically for playing games on Samsung TVs and monitors that support the feature.

PDP is known for its range of licensed controllers and accessories for consoles and PC. The company calls the controller Replay Wireless Controller Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub. It retails for $49.99 and is already out of stock at the time of writing. It is a wireless controller that is "compatible across select 2022, 2023, 2024 Samsung Smart TVs, Monitors, and Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub".

PDP claims that the controller's battery is good for 40-hours of gaming up to 30-foot away from the monitor. It features a TV volume controls and programmable buttons according to the product page on PDP's website.

No word on compatibility with other devices such as PCs or consoles at this point.

Closing Words

The lack of compatibility information with other systems makes this a wildcard for potential buyers. Why would anyone buy the controller if it only works with Samsung Gaming Hub? Any Xbox or PlayStation controller works as well, and they may be used elsewhere.

If there is support for other devices, then it is a different story. The controller is sold for less than $50, which is less than what Microsoft or Sony charge for official controllers. There are no tests and reviews of the controller at this point. It remains to be seen how well it works. Previous PDP controller ratings range from average to good; it will be interesting to see how this controller does in reviews.

Streaming still depends on good Internet connectivity.

Now You: would you stream games on your TV?

