How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2: Guide

Onur Demirkol
Jul 29, 2023
Updated • Jul 28, 2023
Games, Tutorials
Roblox is easily one of the most played games in the world, and the company is looking to extend its player base by adding VR compatibility. Today, we will show you how to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2!

Players are invited to give Roblox a try right away because it is coming to the Meta Quest VR ecosystem. Users of Quest 2 and Quest Pro can download the Roblox Open Beta app from the Meta App Lab to check it out and begin creating new Roblox experiences.

On July 27, 2023, Roblox published a blog post on the company's developer forum announcing the Roblox Open Beta app on the Meta Quest App Lab. Anyone with a Quest 2 or Quest Pro and the most recent Meta Quest upgrades installed is eligible to participate in the beta.

There are a couple of requirements that you need to past to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2. Here is what the official Roblox post says:

  1. Make sure your Meta Quest device is up to date (Roblox requires v55 or higher of Meta Quest software)
  2. Search for “Roblox” in the Quest Store and install it from there or download it directly from this link.
  3. Start Roblox on your Quest device
  4. Sign in to your existing Roblox account using the Quick Login 192 option on your computer or phone.
How to get App Lab on Quest 2

As Roblox will be on App Lab, you must have it ready on your Quest 2. Meta introduced the App Lab in February 2021. Users could use it to install games and apps from sources other than the Oculus Store. Meta continues to curate The App Lab, however, the official store has more priority.

You'll need SideQuest to access the App Lab. Go to the SideQuest website on your computer or mobile device if you are just interested in App Lab content. You can browse all the popular App Lab applications and games on that website. Here is how to install content from App Lab using SideQuest on Quest 2:

  1. Open SideQuest.
  2. Find the game you want to download.
  3. Select "Download App (Oculus)."
  4. Click the blue button at the bottom.
  5. Launch your Oculus Mobile app.
  6. Go to Menu and tap "My Library."
  7. Find the game you downloaded and tap on it.
  8. Select "Install on Headset."
