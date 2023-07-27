You can now vote for Roblox Innovation Awards 2023

Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 event is at the door, and now you can vote for your favorites in the game. The developers decided to build small games within Roblox to let people choose their favorites.

There are distinct voting categories that you can choose from. Players can vote for every category using the voting hub, and they can nominate a suitable candidate that they like. The voting categories include:

Best New Experience

Best Collaboration

People’s Choice

Best Video Star

Simply launch the game at the Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 voting portal. From there, you may pick the top Roblox creators and adventures and support them as they compete for prestigious awards. But that's not all; it's also still a game with various activities to engage in.

There is a photo booth where you can take a picture while sporting your sharp awards-show attire, a secret object to find hidden, and many other tasks. It sounds like fun to be able to access even more virtual stuff in-game once you've finished all the tasks. Here is the official link to the event.

"Last year, our first Innovation Awards was among the largest events we have ever hosted. However, as records for gameplay and experiences continue to be shattered, so will our celebration. With a new production, award categories, and special surprises in store, the 2023 Roblox Innovation Awards will be a night to remember," the official announcement read.

When is Roblox Innovation Awards 2023?

The Roblox Innovation Awards 2023 will be held on September 9, 2023. The event will take place in the exciting city of San Francisco at the Roblox Developers Conference. The Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) 2023 will take place on that date, and it will feature the awards that the DevRel Development team organizes.

However, the voting will not last until the last day. The company announced that the voting period will end on August 8 at 12 am PST and 3 am EST.

The official Twitter account and the website both provide the most recent information. View the highlights from the previous year below to get a sense of what to look forward to.

Image credit: Roblox

