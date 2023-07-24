Pokemon GO Routes not working: How to fix it

The new Routes feature in Pokemon GO has been a bit buggy for some players. If you are one of these players that have been facing the Pokemon GO Routes not working issue, you can check out our guide and try all of the fixes!

Pokémon GO Routes have caused problems for certain players, such as Android device crashes when designing or playing routes. There have also been instances of routes abruptly ceasing when traversing or while the game runs in the background. Niantic has been constantly working on enhancements and bug fixes to solve these issues.

How to fix the Pokemon GO Routes not working issue

The simplest explanation for why Pokemon GO Routes aren't working for you is that it's simply not operating correctly yet. Because it is a new feature, there might be server-side issues, and there is not much you can do about it but try out a couple of different fixes. If you are facing the Pokemon GO Routes not working issue, we have some fixes that you might want to try out.

Please be aware that Pokemon GO Routes is not available for every user. That might be the reason why you don't have the feature yet. If you have it but still facing issues, then the fixes below might help you out.

Hi Devin! While everyone is able to explore Routes, the ability to create new Routes is only available to select Pokémon GO players at this time. Please stay tuned; we will expand access soon. We appreciate your patience! ^SF — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) July 24, 2023

Check your internet connection

Checking your internet connection is yet another thing to think about. Although this may seem like an easy fix, occasionally, people try to discover other solutions that call for more effort. They are unaware that they are experiencing internet problems, which may be brought on by their ISP.

The Pokemon GO Routes not working error could be caused by problems with your ISP or local internet speed. Initially, make sure you have a strong internet connection. Run an internet speed test to check for issues, then notify your service provider. Here's how to measure your internet speed:

Open a web browser. Go to Speedtest. Click Go. Wait for the outcome. Check to see if your internet is having any issues.

Clear cache

The game's cache and data can occasionally become corrupted, which can cause a number of problems, including the Pokemon GO Routes problem. You may do this by going to settings, finding the Pokemon GO app, then choosing "Clear Cache" and "Clear Data." The app will be reset, and any underlying conflicts may be resolved as a result.

Device compatibility

Verify again if the specifications of your device and the Pokémon GO app are compatible. When using specific features, such as Routes, older devices or those with lower hardware specifications may experience problems, such as the Pokemon GO Routes not working issue.

Contact support

If you are still facing the Pokemon GO Routes not working error, don't be hesitant to contact Pokémon GO support. The support staff at Niantic can offer specific help and may be able to pinpoint particular problems with your account or device.

If it is a server-side issue, the support team will tell you to check social media channels frequently for an official update. This way, you will know when to use the feature. As you can see below, the official support team said that the feature is not available to everyone yet.

