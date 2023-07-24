EA FC 24 Mobile Beta: How to get testing codes

After parting ways with FIFA, EA decided to continue releasing its football game but under a different name. Now, you can join the EA FC 24 Mobile Beta to try the game before other players, and today, we will show you how to get the testing codes!

Some players get to participate in this closed beta testing to receive an early look at the new features and gameplay mechanics while offering insightful comments to improve the overall gaming experience.

The good news is that you can also join this select testing team and play EA FC 24 ahead of its scheduled release on September 22 (Ultimate Edition). This step-by-step tutorial will show you how to get an access code and sign up to be a beta tester.

How to get testing codes for EA FC 24 Mobile Beta

Unfortunately, only United States and United Kingdom residents are allowed in the EA FC 24 Mobile Beta, and other players will have to wait a little bit more to test out the game. That is not the only requirement to test the new game. Here is a full list:

Reside in the United States or the United Kingdom. You need to be 18 years old or older. Have either PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S. Have a stable internet. Subscribe to PS Plus or Xbox Live.

If you meet all the requirements that are listed above, it is time to check how to test EA FC 24 Mobile Beta before other players. Here is a step-by-step guide for you to check out:

Go to EA Playtesting. Log in with your EA account. (Register if you don't have one) Go to Account Settings. Check the box that says, "Yes, email me about products, news, events, and promotions consistent with EA Privacy and Cookie Policy." Select all the FIFA games under "Preferred Games," including EA FC 24. Choose your platform.

Please be reminded that beta testers are chosen randomly, and EA doesn't look for any professional experience or a minimum amount of time spent playing the game. If you get selected randomly, you will be notified by the gaming company. Wait for an email from EA Games!

What to expect from EA FC 24 Mobile beta?

EA FC 24's closed beta gives participants a chance to learn more about the game's many features while also helping to find and report faults and glitches in the gameplay. Players can also explore several game modes, like Ultimate Team, and experiment with fresh menus and features, like alluring pack opening animations.

Kick-Off, Online Seasons, Friendlies, and at least one other mode—such be Pro Clubs, Career Mode, Volta, or FUT—wait for those who are fortunate enough to be invited to the EA FC 24 Mobile beta.

